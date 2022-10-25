Walt Disney World Resort Update for November 1-7, 2022

Writer's Note, News & Views

As we mentioned last week, Fantasmic! returns to Disney's Hollywood Studios starting Thursday, November 3. We've been invited to a preview tomorrow night, November 2, and we'll provide our first impressions of the new "heroes sequence" and any other noticeable changes to the show on our Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, and a recap in next week's Walt Disney World Resort Update. The show closed with the temporary closure of the Resort back in March 2020 and my personal view of the show the last time I saw it sometime in the latter part of 2019 was that it was in desperate need of some updates, particularly in light of the upgrades the Disneyland version of the show received for its 25th anniversary back in July 2017.

The moment we’ve been waiting for is here. 💫🐭 “Fantasmic!” returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios Nov. 3! Back and better than ever with a brand-new show sequence, find out more: https://t.co/nIFwYxLRby pic.twitter.com/12CgY7MpVG — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 19, 2022

Since our last Update, Disney Parks Blog also shared that Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park will reopen on November 13, and its reopening will include some new "touches" from Disney's animated feature film Frozen. The additions will include changes at Tike's Peak Anna and Elsa's igloo castle, Olaf and his Snowgie pals, and more. Disney Parks Blog did not mention, but the My Disney Experience schedule makes clear, that Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park will be closed again for an undisclosed length of time as of November 13, and, at least, through January 10, 2023, which is the farthest out park operating hours are posted in the app as of publication.

Chills & thrills are back! ❄️ ☀️ ⛄ Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park is reopening Nov. 13 for the holiday season. Plus, for the first time in forever, the water park will include touches from the popular Disney film “Frozen” - you may spot some Snowgies! https://t.co/RdZd4732mH pic.twitter.com/u7hmx30Gpk — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 25, 2022

EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Returns January 13 to February 20, 2023

That fun "little" festival that first popped up as a Disney-weekends-only affair back in 2017, the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts returns January 13 to February 20, 2023. Disney describes this festival as "a global celebration of visual, culinary, and performing arts where guests can find inspiration and discover their own creativity in fun ways across the park."

Attention all art lovers and foodies, mark your calendars! 🎨 🧁 The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is returning Jan. 13 - Feb. 20, 2023. Check out the colorful new details: https://t.co/LJPzRIHlYP pic.twitter.com/SS69CjMtJr — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 27, 2022

There will be 16 "Food Studios" featuring "art-inspired menus" around EPCOT. As in the past, the food and beverage items will be presented as "works of art" which can (and usually does) mean that a bit of extra waiting for items is paid off in the plating of the items. The 2023 edition of ArtfulEPCOT will include two new studios:

Moderne – located near Test Track, will feature "avant-garde menu items.

Figment's Inspiration Station at the Odyssey: Art, Food, and Little Sparks of Magic – will feature "treats and beverages bursting with vibrant colors and flavors."

The Disney on Broadway Concert Series will return to America Gardens Theatre each evening. Disney has yet to announce the performers, which, in past editions of the festival, have appeared in rotating pairs during the run. More than 100 Disney and visiting artists will show off works of art during the festival, and guests will be able to create their own at Animation Academy and at the Expression Section: A Paint by Number Mural. The Figment-focused scavenger hunt around World Showcase returns as well.

Disney says that more details will be forthcoming in early 2023, and we'll pass those along when we know them.

Views Around Disney Springs

I took a stroll around Disney Springs for the first time in a little while to get a last glimpse of its fall decor and merchandise. The entire resort begins its transformation from fall to winter, with the Christmas celebrations popping up around pretty much all of the resort but for EPCOT in the next days; EPCOT will only be fully transformed to the winter holidays celebrations after Thanksgiving to give guests that much more time to get their last appreciation of the Food & Wine Festival. I also checked out the new National Geographic store that replaced the Dress Shop on Cherry Tree Lane inside Marketplace Co-Op.



With Halloween now concluded, expect that Disney Springs will quickly transform to its annual celebration of the winter holidays.

And, if it hasn't happened already, the World of Disney store's Halloween merchandise area will become a major spot for finding Disney Christmas 2022 merchandise for the season. Of course, Disney's Days of Christmas store is always stocked at the other end of the Marketplace neighborhood of Disney Sprin.

National Geographic shop has replaced the Dress Shop on Cherry Tree Lane inside Marketplace Co-Op.

The National Geographic brand became part of Disney when Disney acquired the 21st Century Fox assets.

The National Geographic shop features nature-themed merchandise, including clothing and various explorer sets. National Geographic themed merchandise is also available in Mombasa Marketplace/Ziwani Traders at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

This & That & Reminders…

…Disney saluted National Veterans and Military Families Month (which actually starts today, November 1), last week with a flyover at Magic Kingdom by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. Those of us that live practically next door to Magic Kingdom had a great view, too.



The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performed two passes over Magic Kingdom on October 27, 2022, as part of Disney's salute to National Veterans and military Families Month. Video courtesy Disney Parks.



Those of us that live within a couple of miles of Magic Kingdom had a spectacular view of the Thunderbirds on their low approach to Magic Kingdom. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

…The Market at Ale & Compass at Disney's Yacht Club and the Beach Club Marketplace will offer a limited-time Zootopia Cheesecake starting November 1.

🐾 We've got a limited-time Zootopia Cheesecake coming November 1 at The Market at Ale & Compass and the Beach Club Marketplace to celebrate the premiere of #Zootopia+. This treat has a sweet tart shell with a peach mousse, blueberry curd and chocolate Pawpsicle! #DisneyEats pic.twitter.com/Sp3904idzt — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 29, 2022

…For those with park reservations today, November 1, (and/or, as long as supplies last - as in, maybe there are more of these available than there were of those popular Figment buckets at this year's EPCOT International Festival of the Arts), Disney is offering a Mr. Toad themed popcorn bucket starting today, November 1. Guests may purchase up to 2 by mobile order (though Disney has not said which park, though the good bet is Magic Kingdom) per day. Those that purchase a popcorn bucket also have another purchase opportunity--a special Mr. Toad-themed dome cake. Of course, if you'd like to ride along with Mr. Toad, you still have to head out to Disneyland in California, as Florida's Magic Kingdom attraction was replaced by Mr. Pooh and friends many years ago.

…With the Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend coming up later this week on November 3-6, Disney shared a first look at some of the merchandise that will be available at its Health & Fitness Expo at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The Expo is open to all, but runners must visit the Expo at least one day prior to their first event to pick up their race bib, participant shirt, and any pre-purchased merchandise. It will be open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year, the Merchandise Shop will use a virtual queue on its first day; guests must be located within a 45-mile radius of Walt Disney World Resort and have location services turned on in the My Disney Experience to join the virtual queue (Club runDisney Gold and Platinum members do not need to join the virtual queue to access their early shopping window. More details are available on the runDisney Blog and the Digital Expo & Event Guide.

A #runDisney first look at #WineDineHalf Weekend merchandise! 🛍️ Head over to the @DisneyParks Blog to see some of the items that will be available at the Health & Fitness Expo: — runDisney (@runDisney) October 28, 2022

…This December, guests can join Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto when he hosts two exclusive culinary evenings at Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs. The December 2nd and 3rd events will feature one of the oldest and rarest Japanese whiskies from the Yamazaki collection — the Yamazaki 55. On each of those two nights, Chef Morimoto will host a 12-person, intimate seven-course meal that he curated and fully prepared, with bites designed to pair with rare bottles from House of Suntory’s signature Yamazaki whisky collection, including Yamazaki 18, the Tsukuriwake Selection 2022 Yamazaki Limited Edition, Mizunara, Peated Oak, Puncheon and Spanish Oak. These events will be the last opportunity for guests of Morimoto Asia to taste the Yamazaki whisky. Tickets are $3,000 (plus tax and gratuity) per person. Each event will begin at 7 p.m. Guests must be 21 or older to attend. Tickets and more information are available at morimotoasia.com/momokase/.

… REMINDER: Walt Disney World Resort is now accepting applications for the Disney College Program. Plenty of longtime Disney cast members got their starts amongst the ranks of the College Program, and which future favorite cast members might be considering applying as you read this? Maybe someone you know…

Attention all college students and recent grads – have you heard? 🎓🏰✨ Applications are open for the Disney College Program! Check out 5 reasons to apply: https://t.co/CdN1e2eOe6 pic.twitter.com/QyyFheXzlX — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 21, 2022

…REMINDER: Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant at Disney Springs will be serving up its special Thanksgiving dinner all day—11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Guests who prefer to order lunch or dinner from the restaurant's all-day menu are also welcome to do so; Raglan's plant-based Shepherd’s Pie (This Shepherd Went Vegan) is a popular vegan option too. Live Irish music and dance begins at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and continues through pub close.



Considering Thanksgiving dining at Raglan Road? Reservations recommended: RaglanRoad.com.

…REMINDER: Give Kids The World'S popular "Night of a Million Lights," will be back for its third year—but at the Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee, Florida, rather than at the not-for-profit Village's resort as it had been since its debut. From November 11, 2022, through January 1, 2023, the Island H2O Water Park, 3230 Inspiration Drive, Kissimmee, FL 34747, will be "transformed into a dazzling winter wonderland featuring millions of lights, luminous displays, festive family activities and live entertainment for a one-of-a-kind, fully immersive holiday experience." Nightly entertainment will include performances by Dueling Pianos Jingle and Jangle and the strolling a cappella group Santa’s Dancing Reindeer, with DJ Jack Frost Ice Block Party leading an interactive holiday hits dance party. The park's pools, rides, and other water activities will be unavailable during the event. Tickets are on sale now at gktw.org/lights/. MousePlanet has been invited to a preview before the event opens to the public and we'll bring you more coverage ahead of the event's debut.



Night of a Million Lights was hosted at Give Kids the World Village in late 2020 and 2021. Its third installment will be at Island H2O Water Park in Kissimmee. File photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

…REMINDER: Give Kids the World Village is also hosting Gingerbread Run: Valentine’s Day Edition on Saturday, February 11, 2023. This event “will enable fundraisers of all ages to run, roll or stroll a 5K or family fun run through the 89-acre nonprofit resort - past snoring trees, an enchanting castle, the world’s largest game of Candy Land, and other whimsical attractions. For more information and to register visit gktw.org/gingerbreadrun.

…REMINDER: Disney Skyliner will be closed for refurbishment January 22–29, 2023. Disney bus service and FriendShip boats will operate (the latter, of course, weather permitting).

…REMINDER: Beyond the parks, Disney Princess – The Concert begins touring the U.S.A. next week. An all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrate all the Disney Princesses and Frozen Queens in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation, and stories, alongside their magical Music Director and enchanting Prince. The tour visits Hattiesburg, MS, Little Rock, AR, Baton Rouge, LA, Macon, GA, Sarasota, FL, Jacksonville, FL, Huntsville, AL, Pensacola, FL, Miami, FL, Melbourne, FL, Evans, GA, Savannah, GA, Richmond, VA, Wallingford, CT, Reading, PA, Brookville, NY, Baltimore, MD, Red Bank, NJ, Pittsburgh, PA, Athens, OH, Branson, MO, Sioux City, IA, Kansas City, MO, Columbus, OH, Louisville, KY, Oshkosh, WI, Milwaukee, WI, and St. Louis, MO. More information and tickets are available at DisneyPrincessConcert.com.



Disney Princess-The Concert tours the U.S.A. during the rest of 2022. Image courtesy Disney.

The Usual Writer's Note

Face coverings remain optional across all of Walt Disney World Resort. Remember to check this page of DisneyWorld.com for the latest requirements.

If you're traveling to or from overseas, be sure to check with the places you're visiting and traveling from or through for the latest rules. Though the United States government loosened international travel restrictions for entering the U.S.A. at the end of 2021, it remains important to check on and abide by the most up-to-date COVID-19 testing and vaccine requirements for entering the United States whether as a citizen, permanent resident, or visitor (and be aware of who needs a visa). The United States dropped the requirement for COVID-19 testing for entering the country.

As for visiting the Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Park Pass reservations are required for admission in addition to a valid ticket. If your tickets have the Park Hopper option, Park Hopping only becomes available after 2 p.m. daily, and only after you have first visited the park for which you have made a reservation that day. There have been instances where Magic Kingdom has reached capacity and paused admission of Park Hoppers, and Disney reserves the right to do so at all the parks.

Sales of new Walt Disney World Annual Passes continue to be paused in all categories except the Florida Resident Pixie Dust Pass. Disney reserved the right to pause those sales when it reintroduced its new Annual Passes. Current Passholders may continue to purchase renewals in all tiers regardless of the pause in new sales. We have seen nothing further about when Disney plans to resume sales of new passes following their brief surfacing this summer.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to monitor the cases of the monkeypox virus in Florida and elsewhere. We will include more information here in future Updates should it relate to visiting Walt Disney World Resort.

Finally, just a reminder that the active tropical storm season runs all the way until the end of November and, indeed, the storms themselves do not have to observe any particular dates on the calendar: they can occur at anytime. Please stay informed if you live or plan to visit Florida.

