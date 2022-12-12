Disneyland Resort Update for December 19 – 25, 2022

News and Views

Final holiday fling for Magic Key holders

This week marks the start of the holiday blockouts for Magic Key holders, and also the first year that very few passholders will be able to visit the Disneyland Resort during the two busiest weeks of the year.

With the retirement of the Dream Magic Key in August, Disney eliminated the last remaining pass that was valid 365 days per year. The new Inspire Magic Key, now the top-tier pass available for the Disneyland Resort, comes with two weeks of blockout dates. This year, that blockout period is December 21, 2022 through January 2, 2023, making this Tuesday, December 20 the last day Magic Key holders with the Inspire or Believe pass can visit the parks.

Those with the lower-tier Enchant and Imagine keys are already into their holiday blockout period, and can begin visiting the parks again on January 6 and 9, respectively.

The only exceptions are for Club 33 members, who retain 365-day access, and Magic Key holders who still have an unexpired Dream pass. The two groups are unlikely to have much of an impact on park attendance this year, making for a mostly passholder-free holiday for the first time since annual passports were introduced.

However, don't expect this to mean a crowd-free holiday. The Disneyland Resort reservation calendar shows limited availability through the end of the year, both for one-day tickets and multi-day passes. The parks appear wide-open after the New Year, but expect that to change as soon as people unwrap their holiday gifts and start planning their return to Disneyland.

Disneyland After Dark tickets still available

Tickets went on sale last week for the first two events of the 2023 Disneyland After Dark series, and as of press time only one of the after-hours events had sold out.

Sweethearts' Nite events in January and February, and so far only the event on Tuesday, February 7 has sold out. Tickets are still available for the remaining 6 nights.

A new Princess-themed event debuts in March, with tickets to both nights still available.

Sweethearts' Nite

at Disneyland January 31; February 2, 5, 7, 9, 14 and 16, 2023 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Disneyland mix-in

begins at 6:00 p.m. Sweethearts’ Nite will be hosted at Disneyland park on seven separate evenings in January and February, 2023. Celebrate with the love of your life, your best pal or cherished family, as Disneyland Park transforms into a celebration of love with unique entertainment, rare Characters, specialty food and beverage offerings, shorter attraction wait times and more. Early park admission.

Sweethearts’ Nite Fireworks.

The Royal Ball near "it's a small world."

Moonlight Cruise on the Mark Twain Riverboat.

Polynesian Trio at the Tropical Hideaway.

Character Experiences.

Photo spots inspired by romantic scenes from Disney films, including Lady and the Tramp and The Little Mermaid.

Event-exclusive menu offerings.

Certain attractions and offerings will not be available during the event, including without limitation, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Critter Country, Mickey’s Toontown, Splash Mountain, Tarzan's Treehouse, Indiana Jones Adventure, Haunted Mansion, and Sailing Ship Columbia. Tickets $129 – $159 per person, depending on event date. Tickets are on sale via the event website. Princess Nite at Disneyland March 7 and 9 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. Disneyland mix-in

begins at 6:00 p.m. An all-new celebration of our most beloved leading women and their shared values of bravery, beauty, and grace. This first-ever event will immerse you in the stories of Disney heroines, placing iconic Disney Princesses center stage. Discover themed entertainment, sparkling décor and more—with a touch of magic that will empower and uplift us all. Early park admission.

Princess Nite Concert.

Female DJs, Dancing, Music.

Character Experiences.

Power pose with some Disney Princesses by scenic backdrops.

Event-exclusive menu offerings.

Attractions and areas that may be unavailable for the event include Mark Twain Riverboat, Mickey's Toontown, Tarzan's Treehouse and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Tickets $129 – $145 per person, depending on event date. Tickets are on sale via the event website.

This and That

...Handmade candy canes are available at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure this week, as detailed in the calendar below. Be sure to read our tips for getting one on your visit.

Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday 18 – Disneyland Candy Palace Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe 19 – DCA Trolley Treats Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe 20 – Disneyland Candy Palace Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe 21 – DCA Trolley Treats Eligible Magic Keys: Dream 22 23 24 – Disneyland Candy Palace Eligible Magic Keys: Dream 25 – DCA Trolley Treats Eligible Magic Keys: Dream 26 27 28 29 30 31

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson Reopens in 2023

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in Toontown; scheduled to open January 27, 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen March 8, 2023.

Indiana Jones Adventure – closes January 9 for extensive refurbishment. Reopening date not yet announced, but expected to be spring 2023.

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln – closes January 9 for refurbishment. Reopening date not yet announced.

The Disney Gallery – closes January 9 for refurbishment. Reopening date not yet announced.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Hyperion Theatre

Grizzly River Run – closes January 9 for extensive refurbishment. Reopening date not yet announced, but expected to be spring 2023. Closed shopping: Radiator Springs Curios

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple; no timeline provided

Mickey in Paradise – currently closed for refurbishment. A small assortment of gift items is available at the Pacific Ballroom from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2022

2022 Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 11, 2022 to January 8, 2023

– November 11, 2022 to January 8, 2023 Candy Canes at Disneyland Candy Palace – December 20, 24

– December 20, 24 Candy Canes at Disney California Adventure Trolley Treats – December 19, 21, 25 2023 Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure – January 12, 2023.

– January 12, 2023. Disney100 anniversary celebration – begins January 27, 2023

anniversary celebration – begins January 27, 2023 Lunar New Year Celebration – January 20 through February 15, 2023.

– January 20 through February 15, 2023. Sweethearts' Nite at Disneyland – January 31; February 2, 5, 7, 9, 14 and 16, 2023. Tickets on sale at the event website.

– January 31; February 2, 5, 7, 9, 14 and 16, 2023. Tickets on sale at the event website. Magic Happens parade returns to Disneyland – February 24, 2023.

returns to Disneyland – February 24, 2023. Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 3 to April 25, 2023

– March 3 to April 25, 2023 Princess Nite at Disneyland – March 7 and 9. Tickets on sale at the event website.

– March 7 and 9. Tickets on sale at the event website. Mickey's Toontown Reopening Day – March 8, 2023

– March 8, 2023 Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Available only for renewal from current Magic Key] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date was through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

– Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

