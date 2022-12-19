Disneyland Resort Update for January 9 – 15, 2023

Editor's Note

I'm back after an unannounced holiday hiatus, and hope our readers had a safe and happy New Year.

2023 is shaping up to be an interesting year for the Disney theme parks. The end of this month brings the launch of the Disney 100 celebration, a global marketing campaign centered at Walt Disney's original theme park, Disneyland. The platinum anniversary brings a new fireworks show and new version of World of Color to the Anaheim resort, along with a preview of the West Coast edition of Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway.

January also brings the Lunar New Year Celebration, which runs through mid-February. Next up is the grand reopening of Mickey's Toontown in Disneyland, and the Disney California Food and Wine Festival. There isn't much on the horizon after festival season ends in April and the spring break crowds thin out, so we're expecting some sort of announcement from Disney to spark interest in the summer season—perhaps the return of a favorite evening parade, or a new stage show for the vacant Hyperion Theater?

With the re-theming of the Paradise Pier Hotel into the Pixar Place Hotel well underway, and the company recently filing for permits to begin vertical construction on the west end of Downtown Disney, it's not too soon to hope Disney will share more of their hopes for the vague "Disneyland Forward" expansion which was announced nearly a year ago.

Disney hasn't made any substantial changes to the project website during the past year, nor did they flesh out the announcement at the 2022 D23 Expo in Anaheim. We're definitely not the only ones waiting for the "multi-year public review and approval process" to begin. While Walt Disney World grapples with what lies beyond Frontierland, we'd love to know what's happening across Disneyland Drive.

Disney100 starts today, at least for your mouth

While the official start of the global Disney100 celebration isn't until later this month, the party is getting started early at the Disneyland Resort. Disney100 merchandise has already been flooding store shelves in Disneyland, Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney, and now the restaurants and bars around the Resort will join the action starting today.

Disney has yet to release a comprehensive menu or official "Foodie Guide" for the celebration, but new menu items appeared on the Disneyland website and mobile app in recent days. Here's the list we've compiled from those sources, but we expect more items to be added as the official kickoff begins.

Disneyland

The Disney100 Travel Tumbler with Lanyard comes with your choice of fountain beverage, coffee, hot tea or hot cocoa at time of purchase. Price starts at $13.49, but may be higher with specialty beverages. Limit of 10 per person, per transaction. Available at the following locations: Alien Pizza Planet, Bengal Barbecue, French Market Restaurant, Galactic Grill, The Golden Horseshoe, Harbour Galley, Hungry Bear Restaurant, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Mint Julep Bar, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, Royal Street Veranda, Stage Door Cafe and Troubadour Tavern.

Alien Pizza Planet

Lemon Tea Cake – Lemon Curd, Lemon Zest Glaze and a fresh Slice of Lemon ($6.99) .

. Chicken Enchilada Pasta – Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Corn and Onion Relish served on Chef's choice of Pasta tossed in Creamy Tomatillo Sauce and garnished with Crema, Cilantro and Corn ($12.49) .

. Chorizo con Papa Pizza – Classic Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella & Queso Fresco, Sliced Potatoes, Chorizo and Marinated Red Onions garnished with Cilantro and Chives ($8.99 per slice) .

Bengal Barbecue

Pineapple Shrimp Skewer – Island-inspired Grilled Shrimp, spicy Sausage and sweet Pineapple.

Galactic Grill

Chocolate Red Velvet Parfait – Layers of Chocolate Pudding, Red Velvet Sponge, Chocolate Mousse, and Crushed Chocolate Crème-filled Cookies ($6.99).

Blackberry-Cucumber Limeade – Blackberry-infused Limeade garnished with a Blackberry Coulis and Cucumbers ($5.79).

Grilled Pineapple Ham-Burger – Angus Beef Patty, Grilled Spiced Ham & Pineapple, Togarashi Slaw and Sweet Mayonnaise served on a toasted Brioche Bun, served with choice of Greek Yogurt or French Frie ($15.49).

Mushroom Philly Sandwich – Sautéed Mushrooms, Red Bell Peppers, Caramelized Yellow Onions, crispy-fried Spiced Red Onions and Chives, served on a Sourdough Hoagie Roll with choice of Greek Yogurt or French Fries ($14.69).

Joffrey's Coffee – Café Femenino Organic ($3.79).

Hungry Bear Restaurant

Lemon Chiffon Pie – Classic Lemon Chiffon Pie with Graham Cracker Crust and Vanilla Chantilly Cream ($7.99).

Loaded Chocolate Chip Funnel Cake – Cookie Crumbles, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream, Whipped Topping and Chocolate Sauce ($9.99).

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe

Lemon Tea Cake – Lemon Curd with Lemon Zest Glaze ($6.99).

Chocolate Strawberry Macaron – Chocolate Macaron with Dark Chocolate Mousse and Strawberry Compote Filling ($6.99).

Chocolate Caramel Shortbread Tart – Caramel and Chocolate Ganache in a Shortbread Tart with Red-colored White Chocolate Mousse, Sea Salt and Chocolate Pearls ($6.49).

Chocolate Mousse Brownie – Chocolate Chip Brownie, Dark Chocolate Ganache, White Chocolate Mousse, crunchy Chocolate Pearls and White Chocolate Decoration ($5.99).

Mickey Mouse-shaped Blueberry Scone ($5.49)

Specialty Tea – Sweetened Iced Tea with Vanilla Whipped Cream ($5.29).

Strawberry-stuffed Croissant – Strawberries, Pastry Cream, Strawberry Coulis and Powdered Sugar ($4.99).

Beef Birria Toasted Cheese – with Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion, Cilantro and Salsa Verde on Sourdough, served with Consommé ($14.49).

Red Rose Taverne

Strawberry Tea – Strawberry-flavored Tea with Silver Sparkle Edible Dust ($5.79).

Gourmet Breakfast Sandwich – Herb blend and Creme Fraiche Egg, Maple Butter Spread, Muenster and Crispy Bacon on a Toasted English Muffin, served with Taverne Potato Bites ($10.99).

Chicken Tenders – with Taverne Potato Bites and choice of Dipping Sauce ($11.99).

Taverne Cold Brew – Caramel, Vanilla and Cinnamon Cold Brew with Cream ($6.29).

Grey Stuff Gâteau – Cookies and Cream Mousse and Red Velvet Cake with a Raspberry Center ($5.99).

Refreshment Corner

BBQ Picnic Dog – Pulled Pork-topped Foot-long Hot Dog, Coca-Cola BBQ Sauce and Coleslaw, includes a Cuties Mandarin Orange or small Bag of Chips ($13.49).

Disney California Adventure

The Disney100 Travel Tumbler with Lanyard comes with your choice of fountain beverage, coffee, hot tea or hot cocoa at time of purchase. Price starts at $13.49, but may be higher with specialty beverages. Limit of 10 per person, per transaction. Available at the following locations: Smokejumpers Grill, Cocina Cucamonga, Cappuccino Cart, Corn Dog Castle, Lucky Fortune Cookery, Pacific Wharf Cafe, Paradise Garden Grill and Schmoozies.

Award Wieners

Cubano Dog – Mojo Pork, Ham Cubano-style Sandwich with Pepperjack, Pickle and Mojo Mustard on a Toasted Telera Bread with choice of Cuties® Mandarin Oranges or Filmstrip Fries ($15.49).

Blueberry-Maple Bacon Funnel Cake Fries – Sugar and Bacon-coated Funnel Fries drizzled with Maple Syrup and topped with Whipped Topping, Bacon and Blueberry Compote ($9.49).

Flo's V8 Cafe

Lemon Chiffon Pie – Classic Lemon Chiffon Pie with Graham Cracker Crust and Vanilla Chantilly Cream ($7.99).

Spicy Guacamole Bacon Cheeseburger – 1/3 lb Angus Beef Patty, Spicy Guacamole, Crispy Bacon, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo and Lettuce, with Cuties® Mandarin Oranges or Steak Fries ($15.49).

Smokejumpers Grill

Magic Key Mickey Ear Hat Bowl with Bacon Cheeseburger Loaded Fries – with Onions, Pickles, Burger Sauce and Tomatoes ($19.99).

Bacon Cheeseburger Loaded Fries – with Onions, Pickles, Burger Sauce and Tomatoes ($12.99).

Sweet Lemonade Tea – Sweet Gold Peak Black Tea, Lemonade and Honey with a Lemon Wedge ($4.89).

Blue Raspberry Lemonade – Blend of Blue Raspberry, Lemonade, Limeade and Blue Cotton Candy Syrup, with swimming Gummi Fish ($6.49).

Strawberry Shortcake Shake – Strawberry Shake topped with Pound Cake, Strawberry Sauce, Whipped Cream and a Strawberry ($11.99).

Cozy Cone Motel

(Cone 1) Sweet & Sour Churro – Churro tossed in Salt & Lime-flavored Sugar with Sweet Lime Glaze ($6.29).

(Cone 4) La Bodega, Highway 72 Kolsch-style ($13.25).

(Cone 5) Esquite Corn Fritters – Fried Corn Fritters tossed in Chile-Lime Seasoning and topped with Cilantro-Lime Dressing, Cotija Cheese and Pico de Gallo ($7.49).

Cappuccino Cart

Lemon Tea Cake – Lemon Curd with Lemon Zest Glaze ($7.50).

Clarabelle's Hand-Scooped Ice Cream

Magic Key Mickey Ear Hat Bowl with Chocolate Brownie Sundae – Fudge Brownie, Rocky Road Ice Cream, Hot Fudge and a Hard Chocolate Shell, served in a Chocolate-dipped Waffle Cup and topped with White Chocolate and Chocolate Puffs ($18.19).

Mangonada – Two Scoops of Mango Sorbet, layered with Chamoy, Fresh Mango Chunks and a Chile-Lime Seasoning Rim ($7.99).

Mango Hard Float – Mango Cart Beer with Mango Sorbet and Diced Mango ($16.00).

Lemon-Raspberry Hard Float – Lemon-Raspberry Cider, Lemon Sorbet and a Fresh Raspberry Garnish ($16.00).

Hollywood Lounge

Dragon Fruit Soju Mule ($16.00)

Watermelon Margarita ($17.00)

Cucmber Margarita ($17.00)

Mango Margarita ($17.00)

Margarita Flight ($18.00)

Rad Beer Co., Laces Out, Dan! IPA ($12.00)

Rad Beer Co., Laces Out, Dan! IPA Michelada ($14.00)

North Coast Brewing, Red Seal Ale (Nitro) ($13.25)

Golden Road Brewing, Christmas Cart Wheat Ale ($12.00)

Stereo Brewing, Love Buzz Coffee Amber Ale ($13.25)

Alesmith Brewing, Nut Brown Ale ($12.00)

Juneshine Hard Kombucha, Açaí Berry ($13.25)

Bottle Logic, Hexpresso Stout, Pumpkin Spice Latte Stout ($12.00)

Two Coast Brewing Co., Saint Father Festbier ($13.25)

Stone Brewing, Imperial Stout ($13.25)

Brewery X, Happy Holihaze Blood Orange Hazy IPA ($13.25)

Sierra Nevada, Celebration Fresh Hop IPA ($12.00)

Ficklewood Ciderworks, Bramblebark ($14.75)

Allagash Brewing, Curieux Bourbon Barrel-Aged Golden Ale ($14.75)

Pacific Wharf Cafe

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich – Chipotle Marinated Chicken, Havarti, Avocado Spread and Crispy Bacon served on a Sun-dried Tomato-Asiago Focaccia ($12.69

Firestone 805 ($11.00)

Pym's Tasting Lab

New Belgium Brewing Co., Voodoo Ranger Juice Force, Hazy Imperial IPA ($12.00)

Dogfish Head Craft Brewery, SeaQuench Sour Ale ($12.00)

Bambucha, Blueberry Vanilla Hard Kombucha ($12.00)

Pym's Test Kitchen

Four Sons Brewing, Surf City Pale Ale ($12.00)

Shrimp Salad – Shrimp Salad with Iceberg and Leaf Lettuce, Couscous, Quinoa, Tomatoes, Olives, Feta, Red Pepper and Citrus Vinaigrette ($13.99).

Schmoozies

Watermelon Lemonade ($5.99)

Banana Shake ($9.49)

Studio Catering Company

Asian Beef Burrito – Korean Marinated Beef, Kimchi Fried Rice with Bacon, Gochujang, Cabbage Salad with Almonds and Toasted Ramen, topped with Gochujang Aїoli ($11.49).

Korean Fried Chicken Sliders – Korean Fried Chicken topped with Gochujang Sauce, Kimchi, Coleslaw and Pickled Onions, served on Sweet Hawaiian Bread ($11.49).

Watermelon Punch – Korean-style Watermelon Punch with Sprite and Oat Milk ($5.99).

It's refurbishment season

The end of the holiday season marks the start of refurbishment season, as Disney takes advantage of the slowest traffic period of the year to do some housekeeping.

Disneyland attractions newly closed as of today are "it's a small world," Indiana Jones Adventure, Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln and the Disney Gallery. Over at Disney California Adventure, Grizzly River Run begins its annual winter refurbishment.

WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure was previously scheduled to be closed for refurbishment this week, but Disney seems to have reconsidered. The attraction is not listed on the published refurbishment calendar, currently posted through mid-February.

"it's a small world," Mr. Lincoln and the Disney Gallery all reopen by the end of the month, after which the Haunted Mansion closes for nearly two weeks to remove the Nightmare Before Christmas overlay.

Indiana Jones Adventure will remain closed into the spring for its extensive refurbishment, and we still don't have an official date for when Splash Mountain will close to begin its transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024, and the Walt Disney World version of Splash Mountain closes January 23.

2023 Military Discount

Today is the first day of the 2023 Disney Military Salute, which offers discounted admission tickets to active and retired US military personnel or their spouses.

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts

2023 Ticket discounts

Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase:

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380

Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023.

Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023.

This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office.

2023 Hotel discounts

Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023.

Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category.

Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

runDisney returns to Anaheim

The first runDisney event in Anaheim since 2017 will take place in early 2024, as Disney brings the popular event series back to the West Coast.

The 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend will include a 5K, 10K, half-marathon and challenge (10K and half marathon) event, and takes place January 11 to 14, 2024

There was no mention of runDisney Kids Adventures event, which is a replacement Disney said they were developing for the discontinued junior events. However, runDisney will again in 2024 offer a Coast to Coast Challenge for runners who complete select races at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

While you still have a year to train for the Anaheim event, registration opens in less than one month. Mark your calendars for Tuesday, February 14, and don't forget—this event is certain to sell out much faster than you can run a half-marathon.

Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic at DCA

Update 1/9/23 10:12 a.m. : The event has now reached capacity, and registration is closed.

As of publication time, registration was still for the first Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic event at the Disneyland Resort since before the pandemic. The free, after-hours event is scheduled for Wednesday, February 1 at Disney California Adventure.

Moonlight Magic events allow members to stay in the theme park after it closes to day guests, and enjoy character meet-and-greets, complimentary snacks and shorter wait times for select rides. No time is listed on the event website, but the park is scheduled to close at 8:00 p.m. that evening.

Eligible Disney Vacation Club members can register themselves plus up to four guests (party size of 5) for the event. Disney will mail event tickets and a parking pass to the registered member prior to the event. Visit the event website to register, and be sure to have your member number ready. We're honestly surprised tickets are still available days after general registration opened, so don't wait too long to secure your spot.

Disney Vacation Club members are also awaiting the grand opening of Disney Vacation Club Star View Station – a Member Lounge at Disneyland later this spring.

World of Color - ONE to use virtual queue

World of Color – ONE is slated to debut at Disney California Adventure on January 27, one of the new offerings centered around the Disney100 anniversary celebration. The Disney Parks Blog posted a preview of this update to DCA's signature nighttime show last week. Of note, the title song "Start a Wave" is performed by American singer Loren Allred.

Fans of The Greatest Showman may know that while actress Rebecca Ferguson played the roll of Jenny Lind in the film, it was actually Loren Allred who provided the vocals for the song "Never Enough" that Lind sings in the movie.

The blog article also shared the news that a virtual queue system will be used to control access to the viewing area around Paradise Bay. You must use the Disneyland mobile app to join the virtual queue, which opens at noon each day World of Color – ONE is scheduled. Each person in your party must have already entered Disney California Adventure to join the virtual queue, or have a park-hopper ticket and have entered either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure that day.

Disney says on nights when there are multiple showings of World of Color – ONE, the app will distribute for the first show, followed immediately by the second show after the first reaches capacity. There are two virtual queue viewing areas, and visitors are encouraged to arrive 30 to 45 minutes before showtime.

If you do not join the virtual queue, you can check with cast members for standby viewing options, which Disney says are limited.

Anaheim Ducks Day is Thursday

Fans of the Anaheim Ducks hockey team will gather at Disney California Adventure this Thursday, January 12 for the 2023 Anaheim Ducks Day. The event debuted in 2019, and celebrates the team that was founded by the Walt Disney Company. Disney expanded the event with more more merchandise and special food offerings in 2020, but it was not held in 2022.

Schedule of events:

Merchandise release : Park Opening – 6 p.m. outside the Super Store featuring Avengers Campus. Merchandise selection includes apparel (tee and spirit jersey), headwear (baseball cap and beanie), a commemorative puck, limited-edition pin and more. No discounts apply.



: outside the Super Store featuring Avengers Campus. Merchandise selection includes apparel (tee and spirit jersey), headwear (baseball cap and beanie), a commemorative puck, limited-edition pin and more. No discounts apply. Fan Zone, Hyperion Courtyard: Park Opening – 6 p.m. Test your hockey skills with themed activities, take part in interactive photo opportunities and more.



Test your hockey skills with themed activities, take part in interactive photo opportunities and more. Anaheim Ducks Cavalcade, Performance Corridor – 1:30 p.m. Pick a spot along the performance corridor from Paradise Gardens to Hollywood Land to see some favorite Anaheim Ducks players in a cavalcade.



Pick a spot along the performance corridor from Paradise Gardens to Hollywood Land to see some favorite Anaheim Ducks players in a cavalcade. Meet & Greet with Anaheim Ducks Players, Hollywood Backlot Stage: 2:15 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:45 p.m.

The Animation Academy will focus on Disney ducks for the day, and there will be Anaheim Ducks-inspired snacks at locations in Buena Vista Street and Hollywood Land.

New for 2023, Ducks Fans can also visit a fan zone in Downtown Disney on Thursday and Friday, January 12 and 13 from noon to 6:00 p.m.. The fan zone is on the west end of Downtown Disney, between Splitsville Luxury Lanes and Tortilla Jo’s. Look for photo opportunities, a mascot appearance and live DJs from the Anaheim Ducks.

Stay in the middle of the magic and save up to 20% on select rooms at the Disneyland Resort Hotels for travel January 9 to March 9, 2023. Celebrate Lunar New Year from January 20 - February 15, 2023, the Disney100 Celebration starting on January 27, 2023 or the beginning of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival on March 3, 2023.

As a Disneyland Resort Hotel guest, you’ll be able to enter Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park 30 minutes prior to park opening with Early Entry Access. This means you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite attractions before the parks officially open every day of your stay. Theme park reservations are available now for this offer, so don’t wait to book!

Book now at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

This and That

...All of the Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite events in January and February are sold out. Tickets are still available through the event website for the two Princess Nite events, scheduled for March 7 and 9.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson Reopens in 2023

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in Toontown; scheduled to open January 27, 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen March 8, 2023.

"it's a small world" – closed January 9 - 20 to remove the holiday overlay.

– closed January 9 - 20 to remove the holiday overlay. Indiana Jones Adventure – closes January 9 for extensive refurbishment. Reopening date not yet announced, but expected to be spring 2023.

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln – closed January 9 - 25 for refurbishment.

The Disney Gallery – closed January 9 - 25 for refurbishment.

Haunted Mansion – closed January 30 - February 10 to remove the holiday overlay.

– closed January 30 - February 10 to remove the holiday overlay. Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Hyperion Theatre

Grizzly River Run – closes January 9 for extensive refurbishment. Reopening date not yet announced, but expected to be spring 2023. Closed shopping: Radiator Springs Curios

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple; no timeline provided

Mickey in Paradise – currently closed for refurbishment. A small assortment of gift items is available at the Pacific Ballroom from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2023

2023 Anaheim Ducks Day at Disney California Adventure – January 12, 2023.

– January 12, 2023. Disney100 anniversary celebration – begins January 27, 2023

anniversary celebration – begins January 27, 2023 Lunar New Year Celebration – January 20 through February 15, 2023.

– January 20 through February 15, 2023. Sweethearts' Nite at Disneyland – January 31; February 2, 5, 7, 9, 14 and 16, 2023. All events are sold out.

– January 31; February 2, 5, 7, 9, 14 and 16, 2023. All events are sold out. Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic – February 1 at Disney California Adventure. Open to DVC members, registration required.

– February 1 at Disney California Adventure. Open to DVC members, registration required. Magic Happens parade returns to Disneyland – February 24, 2023.

returns to Disneyland – February 24, 2023. Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 3 to April 25, 2023

– March 3 to April 25, 2023 Princess Nite at Disneyland – March 7 and 9. Tickets on sale at the event website.

– March 7 and 9. Tickets on sale at the event website. Mickey's Toontown Reopening Day – March 8, 2023

– March 8, 2023 Spring Break – April 2–15, 2023. This is the period Disneyland expects to have the highest spring break attendance.

– April 2–15, 2023. This is the period Disneyland expects to have the highest spring break attendance. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11-14, 2024. Registration opens February 14, 2023. 2024 Disneyland 5K - Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K - Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon - Sunday, January 14

January 11-14, 2024. Registration opens February 14, 2023.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Available only for renewal from current Magic Key] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

– Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

1/8 1/9 1/10 1/11 1/12 1/13 1/14 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Holiday Time Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–9p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

None Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

None

Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Anaheim Ducks Day

at Disney California

Adventure Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None 1/15 1/16 1/17 1/18 1/19 1/20 1/21 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

None Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

None Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–9p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

None



Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Lunar New Year

Celebration Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–2a

DCA: 8a–1a

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY 1/22 1/23 1/24 1/25 1/26 1/27 1/28 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–9p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–8p

DD: 7a–9p Special events:

LNY

Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100

anniversary

celebration begins Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 1/29 1/30 1/31 2/1 2/2 2/3 2/4 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–8p

DD: 7a–9p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

DVC Member Magic

Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 2/5 2/6 2/7 2/8 2/9 2/10 2/11 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–9p Special events:

LNY; Disney100

Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 2/12 2/13 2/14 2/15 2/16 2/17 2/18 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–9p Special events:

LNY; Disney100

Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100

