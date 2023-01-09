Disneyland Resort Update for January 17, 2023

News and Views

D'Amaro announces changes for Disneyland

I often commiserate with my Florida counterpart, Alan Dalinka, on how common it is for Disney to break some major news item mere hours after we publish our respective weekly Updates. Last week was no exception, with Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announcing some pretty significant changes for Disneyland and Walt Disney World just ahead of the big Disney100 celebration.

During his 18-month tenure as president of the Disneyland Resort, D'Amaro was often spotted walking in the theme parks, greeting guests and speaking cast members. He referenced this habit in his letter, saying, "I listen to you and to our guests about the things that are working… as well as the things that might need some change."

While D'Amaro concedes that his announcement does not address all of the feedback he's received, he said, "these changes will increase flexibility and add value to our guests’ experience."

More "Tier 0" admission days in 2023

The first change in D'Amaro's list: "Significantly increasing the number of days—nearly two months’ worth over the coming year—that we’ll offer our lowest-priced one-day, one-park ticket at $104."

The Resort uses a seasonal flex pricing structure, with the price of one-day tickets based on a seven-tier calendar. The Tier 0 ticket is the lowest-priced single-day admission, the same $104 as offered since 2019. A Tier 6 ticket, valid on the busiest of days, is $179.

When Disney last raised admission prices in October 2022, the company wouldn't say how many Tier 0 days there might be in a given year. But there were 15 Tier 0 days in the first 39 days of 2023, all Mondays through Thursdays on non-holiday weeks. Disney generally publishes the tier calendar about six months in advance, and so far there are two Tier 0 days in February, none in March or April (spring break) season—but Tuesdays and Wednesdays in May are all Tier 0 so far. The calendar is only published through the middle of May, and it's unlikely to see many more value days added after Memorial Day and the peak summer travel season begins.

My guess is that we'll see a few Tier 0 days scrunched in between Labor Day and the start of Halloween Time in September, and then maybe a few between Halloween and Thanksgiving.

Earlier Park Hopping

D'Amaro's next announcement said, "offering more flexibility with our Park Hopper ticket, giving Guests the ability to begin crossing over earlier (starting at 11 a.m.), beginning February 4."

This announcement was possibly the most popular, and certainly the one I was most pleased with. Right now, guests with park hopper tickets have to wait until 1:00 p.m. before they can enter the other park. The change to 11:00 am gives visitors more flexibility to do what they want, where they want, and I think it will actually benefit Disney's California Adventure a lot more than some might expect. While Disneyland is frequently my starting park, DCA is usually where I want to have lunch—and I don't always want to wait until 1:00 to do so. Let's just hope this is one step closer to eliminating the whole park-hopping restriction entirely.

Complimentary digital ride photos

Disney will begin "providing complimentary Disney PhotoPass digital downloads of attraction photos for all ticketed park guests, beginning February 4 throughout the Disney100 celebration."

This costs Disney little but provides a nice perk to paying guests. The only complaint I've heard about this offer is that it dilutes the value of the Believe and Inspire Magic Keys by making a perk previously offered only to those two pass types available to everyone. I'll just remind the nay-sayers that the tiny little fine print in the Magic Key contract reads, "The Disney PhotoPass benefit [...] is subject to change [...] without notice or liability."

Magic Key sales may resume

Finally, D'Amaro said Disney will be "making Magic Key passes available for sale more times during the year as inventory becomes available."

Disney (very) briefly reopened sales for new Magic Key purchases last November, but demand was so high that Disney halted sales after just 30 hours, saying, "We have stopped sales of new passes at this time to help protect the experience for Magic Key holders and the value those passes provide."

Although no further details are available, the announcement from D'Amaro raises hope for would-be passholders that there will be another chance to get a Magic Key. Passes are eligible for renewal up to 30 days before their expiration date, and passholders who miss that deadline lose their spot. Our guess is that Disney will allow new sales of Magic Keys whenever there are enough "lapsed" passes to support at least one day of new sales, rather than just releasing them one or two at a time.

Farewell La Brea, hello (again) Earl of Sandwich

Shortly after publishing the weekly update last Monday, I received a message saying the La Brea Bakery in Downtown Disney was inexplicably closed. I reached out to Disney for additional information, but also found confirmation on the La Brea Bakery website. In a press release, Aspire Bakeries, parent company of La Brea Bakery, said, "The company has made the strategic decision to exit the restaurant business and continue its focus on growing the La Brea Bakery business through retail grocery and foodservice locations."

Employees of the La Brea Bakery in Downtown Disney and the flagship restaurant in Los Angeles learned just that morning that their locations were closing, effective immediately. Disney obviously knew about the closure well in advance, and we've learned the company hosted a small hiring fair to help the displaced La Brea workers find roles within Disney.

Later Monday, Disney announced that Earl of Sandwich would reopen in the former La Brea Bakery spot in early February. The restaurant will operate both a grab-and-go counter from the former "express" side of the building, but also a new Earl of Sandwich Tavern on the table-service side of the La Brea spot.

At some point in the undisclosed future, Earl of Sandwich will again close up shop to make room for construction of an all-new Porto's restaurant on the former La Brea Bakery site. Disney did not release any additional details about the future Porto's location, or what will happen with Earl of Sandwich longer-term.

A friend and I were once discussing what kind of business arrangement Disney and Earl of Sandwich must have, and how quickly the company seems to be able to ramp up operations. After Earl of Sandwich closed their restaurant in 2018 to make room for the hotel which was never built, the company came back and reopened four months later like nothing had happened.

Fast forward to early 2022 when Disney announced it would "reimagine" the west side of Downtown Disney, and EoS again found its location facing a wrecking ball. Now, a full year later, Earl of Sandwich is back to provide temporary coverage between the abrupt closure of La Brea Bakery, and the eventual demolition of that building to make room for Porto's.

I can only hope that Disney is either giving Earl of Sandwich free rent for all of this, or has promised it a prime location in the reimagined Downtown Disney. Or both. Both is good.

Tiana's Palace coming to Disneyland

Disneyland's French Market restaurant will soon be re-themed to Tiana's Palace, based on the Disney animated feature The Princess and the Frog. Disney announced the makeover last week, sharing that the restaurant and adjacent Mint Julep Bar are closing on February 17. Both locations will reopen later this year.



Tiana's Palace will open at Disneyland in 2023. Photo courtesy Disney.

A rendering of the restaurant shows the west-facing side of the building as the focal point of the restaurant, with Tiana posing on a second-story window. The second floor of the restaurant actually houses the Salon Nouveau portion of Disneyland's exclusive Club 33, and it's unlikely Tiana will be a regular feature of the location, though Disney says you may encounter Tiana in New Orleans Square.

Disney says the menu will "expand on many of the current favorites served in the location, explore seasonal flavors and, of course, offer some New Orleans classics."

Tiana's Palace is just a part of a larger project which will see Splash Mountain transformed into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. While the Walt Disney World version of Splash Mountain is scheduled to close next week for its own refurbishment, Disneyland has yet to announce when the California attraction will close.

Lunar New Year kicks off Friday

Disney celebrates the Year of the Rabbit starting this Friday, with a Lunar New Year celebration in Disney California Adventure. The popular annual event features live entertainment, special merchandise, family-friendly craft stations and food—lots and lots of food. Disney will host an expanded selection of 6 Lunar New Year Marketplaces this year, as well as offer themed menu items at locations around the park.

[New for 2023] Bamboo Blessings

Mickey Mouse-shaped Hot Dog Bun – Brioche-style Mickey Mouse-shaped buns stuffed with hot dogs and finished with sesame seeds and scallions. ($7.50)

Mickey Mouse-shaped Purple Sweet Potato Macaron – Red macaron filled with purple sweet potato buttercream and a crème fraîche center. ($7.00)

[New for 2023] Wrapped with Love

Pork and Shrimp Wontons – with a black garlic sauce. ($8.75)

Bok Choy & Mushroom Dumplings – with a black garlic sauce. ($8.75)

Lucky 8 Lantern

Quesabirria Egg Roll with Guajillo Pepper Consomé – filled with Oaxaca Cheese, Beef Birria and a Side of Guajillo Pepper Consomé. ($9.00)

Mandarin Mousse Cake – Layers of Mandarin Mousse with Vanilla Cake and Clementine Compote, finished with White Chocolate Crunch Balls and a Tangerine Glaze. ($6.25)

Prosperity Bao & Buns

Char Siu BBQ Pork Bao – pickled red onions and jalapeno. ($9.00)

Pepperoni Pizza Bao Bun – served with marinara. ($9.00)

Red Dragon Spice Traders

Gochujang Elote – Steamed Corn on the Cob rolled in Gochujang Aїoli and Cotija Cheese, drizzled with spicy Gochujang Sauce. ($7.50)

Red Spice Fried Chicken Bites – Fried Chicken Chicharrones in spicy Red Chile Sauce. ($8.75)

Longevity Noodle Co.

Garlic Noodles – Long Noodles tossed in a zesty Garlic Butter with Parmesan. ($7.50)

Spicy Pork DanDan Noodles – Pan-fried Noodles with Ground Pork and a spicy Tri-Chile Sauce. ($9.00)

Visitors to Disney California Adventure can purchase a Sip and Savor Pass for the Lunar New Year Festival, offering six tasting portions of selected food and beverage items from participating locations. We don't have pricing for the 2023 pass yet, and will update once we know that.

We'll be at the Lunar New Year kick off on Friday, and invite you to follow along on Twitter and Instagram as we post updates throughout the day.

This and That

...Jazz Kitchen is hosting a hiring event at the Disneyland Hotel today, January 17, from 8:00 a.m. to noon. Complimentary parking available at the Disneyland Hotel, the hiring fair is in the North Exhibit Hall.

...We are used to Fantasmic going to an off-season schedule of performances only on weekends during the slower January and February travel season, but Disney last week canceled all remaining performances in January. This unexpected closure runs through Friday, February 3. The show is then scheduled Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights (excluding February 5) through the end of the published entertainment calendar, which runs through the end of February.

...Shortly after we published last week's Update, registration reached capacity for the Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic event scheduled for Wednesday, February 1 at Disney California Adventure.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson Reopens in 2023.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in Toontown; scheduled to open January 27, 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen March 8, 2023.

"it's a small world" – closed through January 20 to remove the holiday overlay.

– closed through January 20 to remove the holiday overlay. Indiana Jones Adventure – closed for extensive refurbishment. Reopening date not yet announced, but expected to be spring 2023.

Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln – closed through January 25 for refurbishment.

The Disney Gallery – closed through January 25 for refurbishment.

Haunted Mansion – closed January 30 – February 10 to remove the holiday overlay.

– closed January 30 – February 10 to remove the holiday overlay. French Market – closes February 17 for transformation into Tiana's Palace. Will reopen later in 2023.

Mint Julep Bar – closes February 17. Will reopen later in 2023.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Hyperion Theatre

Grizzly River Run – closed for extensive refurbishment. Reopening date not yet announced, but expected to be spring 2023. Closed shopping: Radiator Springs Curios

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple; no timeline provided

Mickey in Paradise – currently closed for refurbishment. A small assortment of gift items is available at the Pacific Ballroom from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2023

2023 Lunar New Year Celebration – January 20 through February 15, 2023.

– January 20 through February 15, 2023. Disney100 anniversary celebration – begins January 27, 2023

anniversary celebration – begins January 27, 2023 Sweethearts' Nite at Disneyland – January 31; February 2, 5, 7, 9, 14 and 16, 2023. All events are sold out.

– January 31; February 2, 5, 7, 9, 14 and 16, 2023. All events are sold out. Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic – February 1 at Disney California Adventure. Event is sold out.

– February 1 at Disney California Adventure. Event is sold out. Magic Happens parade returns to Disneyland – February 24, 2023.

returns to Disneyland – February 24, 2023. Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 3 to April 25, 2023

– March 3 to April 25, 2023 Princess Nite at Disneyland – March 7 and 9. Tickets on sale at the event website.

– March 7 and 9. Tickets on sale at the event website. Mickey's Toontown Reopening Day – March 8, 2023

– March 8, 2023 Spring Break – April 2–15, 2023. This is the period Disneyland expects to have the highest spring break attendance.

– April 2–15, 2023. This is the period Disneyland expects to have the highest spring break attendance. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration opens February 14, 2023. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

– January 11–14, 2024. Registration opens February 14, 2023.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Available only for renewal from current Magic Key] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

– Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

1/15 1/16 1/17 1/18 1/19 1/20 1/21 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

None Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

None Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–9p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

None



Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Lunar New Year

Celebration Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–2a

DCA: 8a–1a

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY 1/22 1/23 1/24 1/25 1/26 1/27 1/28 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–9p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–8p

DD: 7a–9p Special events:

LNY

Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100

anniversary

celebration begins Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 1/29 1/30 1/31 2/1 2/2 2/3 2/4 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–8p

DD: 7a–9p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

DVC Member Magic

Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 2/5 2/6 2/7 2/8 2/9 2/10 2/11 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–9p Special events:

LNY; Disney100

Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 2/12 2/13 2/14 2/15 2/16 2/17 2/18 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–9p Special events:

LNY; Disney100

Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 2/19 2/20 2/21 2/22 2/23 2/24 2/25 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–9p Special events:

Disney100

Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

