Disneyland Resort Update for January 30, 2023

News and Views

HEADLINES AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED HERE ON PAGE LOAD!

100 Years of Wonder begins

Last week, the Disneyland Resort held the kickoff party for Disney100, the global celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company. Disneyland's choice as the host park may have had more to do with timing than nostalgia—Walt Disney World is in the final weeks of its 50th anniversary celebration, and Disneyland Paris just launched the grand finale of its own 30th anniversary event—but we're not upset by that. 100 Years of Wonder brought two nighttime spectaculars to the Disneyland Resort, and if one of them is less than spectacular, the other more than justifies a trip to Anaheim.

Last week also saw the grand opening of Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disneyland, weeks ahead of the March 8 grand reopening of Mickey's Toontown. The ride itself is nearly identical to the version that opened nearly three years ago at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida, but the original queue for the Disneyland edition is one of the best things we've seen since the opening of Indiana Jones Adventure in 1995. This is one ride where you will wish the queue was even longer, so you had more time to soak in all of the details.

Lisa Stiglic and I spent two long, long days at the Disneyland Resort to see, experience, and taste all of the Disney100 offerings, so let's dive right in, shall we?



Sleeping Beauty Castle is decorated for the D100 celebration. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



A platinum-tone statue of Mickey Mouse is located near the entrance to Main Street. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



A platinum-tone statue of Minnie Mouse is located just off Main Street. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The Disneyland Monorail sparkles in its Disney100 wrap. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

World of Color – ONE

World of Color – One opens with a recording of Walt Disney saying, "My greatest reward is to have the public appreciate and accept what I've done all these years—that is a great reward."

This moment segues into the original theme song, "Start a Wave," which lays out the premise that one person is all it takes to change the world: "Sometimes just one drop it all it takes / See the ripples, watch them turn to waves." Walt Disney is clearly meant to be that drop, the ripples and waves being the company that exists 100 years later.

Unfortunately, that one quote is the most you'll hear from Walt in this show, and you won't see any of the myriad films and animated productions he personally oversaw. World of Color – One begins with a scene from Pocahontas, and continues forward from that era in Disney's film catalogue, going back only so far as 1994 and The Lion King in its 25-minute salute to Disney animation, but mostly Pixar.

We see moments from Encanto, Ratatouille, Soul, and Coco before moving into the Star Wars universe, and later meeting The Avengers. The transitions between scenes make no sense, with the jump from Star Wars to The Lion King especially jarring.



World of Color – One debuted at Disney California Adventure on January 27. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

My initial impression of the show was that there was no unifying theme, but after watching my recording a few more times before writing this review, I think the common thread is mentors. We start with Pocahontas and Grandmother Willow, hear Bruno speaking with Mirabel, and Gusteau encouraging Remy.

In the Soul sequence, the seemingly random line from Curley, "“Your class was the only reason I went to school at all," makes sense in this context, as does Joe reminiscing about his father taking him to a jazz club. A moment between Hector and Miguel from Coco leads into "Recuérdame," and Miguel promising he won't let the family forget Hector, and the Moana sequence includes dialogue with Grandmother Tala.

Understanding mentor pairs in the Star Wars sequence relies entirely on the projections, and points out a major problem with all iterations of World of Color. We watched a preview of the show on an evening that was so windy we wondered if they'd be able to present the show at all. The winds flattened and distorted the mist screens, making it really difficult to see the upgraded projections Disney is so proud of. Most people probably missed seeing Grogu and Luke float across the center screen, or could identify any of the other characters depicted.



World of Color – One debuted at Disney California Adventure on January 27. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Even without the winds, the poorly designed viewing area for the show means most people don't ever get a clear view of the screens, with children and shorter adults at a particular disadvantage. This has always been my main complaint about watching World of Color, and this version didn't do anything to remedy that problem.

What can be seen from most of the viewing area are the 1,200 water fountains, and even on windy days their colors and effects are spectacular. World of Color – One puts these fountains to amazing use during the Soul sequence, and it's as if you can see Joe press the piano keys as he plays. Light effects turn the Incredicoaster into a drum kit, and the entire sequence is magical. Likewise, an avalanche during the Mulan sequence makes good use of the entire canvas. The Avengers sequence also uses all of the toys, but otherwise makes no sense wedged into the show.

The show concludes with a fairly powerful call to action, saying, "Someone has to start—could you be the one?" It's an inspiring anthem, but I wish the show focused more on Walt's era, and the things he personally touched.

Walt does return for a brief tag after the show concludes, sayin, "I just want to leave you with this thought, it's just been a sort of dress rehearsal. We're just getting started."



World of Color – One debuted at Disney California Adventure on January 27. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Some might argue that Disney already covered Walt's Era in World of Color – Celebrate, the show released for the park's 60th anniversary in 2015. And yes, that was the premise of that show. But given that we start and end with Walt here, too, it seems they haven't moved that far off the message.

In the end, World of Color will always be a clip show, just like Fantasmic. The only variation will be the theme of the show, and how the selected clips convey that message. For me, World of Color – One starts with a clear promise, and then misses the mark in filling it. Having seen it once, I don't need to hassle with a virtual queue and navigate the awful viewing area to see it again.



World of Color – One debuted at Disney California Adventure on January 27. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

How to view it

Disney uses a virtual queue system for World of Color – ONE. You must use the Disneyland mobile app to join the virtual queue, which opens at noon each day that World of Color – ONE is scheduled. Each person in your party must have already entered Disney California Adventure to join the virtual queue, or have a park-hopper ticket and have entered either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure that day.

On nights when there are multiple showings of World of Color – ONE, the app will distribute for the first show, followed immediately by the second show after the first reaches capacity. There are two virtual queue viewing areas, and visitors are encouraged to arrive 30 to 45 minutes before show time.

If you don't join the virtual queue, you can check with cast members for standby viewing options, which Disney says are limited.

Disney says you can be in the virtual queue for one attraction and one entertainment offering at the same time, so you can join the virtual queue for World of Color – ONE regardless of whether you have a boarding group for an attraction, and vice-versa.

Wondrous Journeys



Wondrous Journeys debuted at Disneyland for the Disney100 celebration. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

After the disappointment of World of Color – One, I was a bit apprehensive about Disneyland's new nighttime show, Wondrous Journeys. Fortunately, this new show is absolutely everything we could have hoped for.

It's really that good.



Wondrous Journeys begins with pencil sketches of early Disney characters, including Mickey, Goofy, Donald and Snow White. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The promise of the show is that it covers the entire history of the Walt Disney Animation Studios, and includes all 62 films from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to the upcoming animated musical Wish. Every single film gets a moment in the show, be it a flash on the castle or an original musical arrangement. Whatever your favorite Disney movie, it's in there somewhere.

That's not to say that the show is a chronological history of Disney animation, though it does start off appropriately enough with pencil sketches from Mickey Mouse, leading into Snow White and the earliest Disney films.



Belle, Quasimodo, Hercules and Moana are included in a musical medley during Wondrous Journeys. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The projections seem brighter and cleaner than ever before, and are just gorgeous. The graphics of the Sleeping Beauty segment are so pretty that I'd love to see them just randomly appear on the castle at night. The music of Wondrous Journeys is stunning, and I can't wait for the soundtrack to be released. An original composition blends "Belle (Reprise)" from Beauty and the Beast; "Go the Distance" from Hercules; "How Far I'll Go" from Moana and "Out There" from The Hunchback of Notre Dame into one amazing sequence. Better yet, there isn't a single hint of "Let It Go" anywhere in the show.

The show covers so many familiar titles, but also incorporates films that are rarely if ever mentioned. An unexpected Treasure Planet moment drew almost as many cheers as the subsequent arrival of Baymax from Big Hero 6. There are a lot of Disney princesses in Wondrous Journeys, but also a lot of Sorcerer Mickey Mouse. My one complaint is that similar Moana segments are used in both World of Color – One and this show, but the adorable Winnie the Pooh segment more than makes up for it



The projections for Wondrous Journeys are clear and sharp. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Baymax flies over Sleeping Beauty Castle in Wondrous Journeys. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Wondrous Journeys is presented without fireworks some nights, including during inclement weather. The show is so good that you might not miss the pyrotechnics if you visit on one of those nights, though you will miss seeing Baymax. The projections alone are worth making the time, and the variations from location to location warrant repeated viewings.

How to view it:

There is no virtual queue for this show, but you should be prepared for a long wait if you want a prime viewing spot.

If you can only see the show one time, try to get a spot on the east side of Main Street, near the Plaza Point Holiday Shoppe. From here you should be able to see the fireworks and some of the castle projections, and you'll also be able to see Baymax and the projections on the buildings of Main Street, U.S.A. There is no one best spot for this show, but this will let you see the highlights.



Sleeping Beauty Castle is transformed into the casita from Encanto. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

If you have the luxury of repeated viewings, then you can't beat a castle-front view, but you'll need to set aside your afternoon to save a spot. You'll miss all of the Main Street projections from this vantage point, but you'll have the best view of the castle projections and the Blue Fairy and Baymax.

On a second viewing, or if you know there will not be fireworks that night, pick a spot in front of "it's a small world" and enjoy the larger projection surface the small world facade provides. You can also opt for a location on Main Street in front of the Emporium, where you'll get a clear view of all of the Main Street projections.

For the best acoustic experience, or if you're hoping to watch Wondrous Journeys and Fantasmic on the same night, watch from the Rivers of America. The Fantasmic viewing area offers the best surround-sound system, and you can watch the projections on Tom Sawyer Island.

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway

It's been nearly three years since Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway debuted in Walt Disney World, and the long-awaited Disneyland edition is finally open to the public. The California ride was originally slated to open in 2022, but the global pandemic threw a wrench into that schedule. The ride opened last Friday as part of the Disney100 celebration, although the rest of Mickey's Toontown doesn't reopen until March 8.



Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock cuts the film ribbon to commemorate the opening of Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disneyland. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The attraction itself is nearly identical to the Florida version, which replaced the Great Movie Ride. As charming as the ride is, and as catchy as that ear worm of a theme song may be, the real star of the Disneyland attraction is the completely original pre-show queue.

The idea is that Minnie Mouse and the Toontown Hysterical Society have assembled a tribute to hometown hero Mickey Mouse, and created a museum of sorts inside the El CapiTOON Theater. You visit this exhibit as you wait for the premiere of Mickey's latest short, "Perfect Picnic." As soon as you enter the lobby, you find a standee advertising the new film. All around you are posters for Toon takes on Disney shows and movies.



A standee just inside the attraction queue is designed like one you would find in a movie theater, and is intended as a photo backdrop. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The Toonsies poster is one of dozens of posters which put a Toon twist on Disney films. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

From here you pass a display detailing the history of Toontown's hometown theater (complete with the first hot dog cooked on opening day), and enter the first of three rooms full of props from Mickey's movies. There's the helm from Steamboat Willie, the plane from Plane Crazy, and the dresser from Lonesome Ghosts. If you pass by at the right moment, you might catch Sorcerer Mickey's hat levitating, or spy a ghost in the mirror of the dresser.



The first room is dedicated to Mickey's Early Ears, and features props starting with Steamboat Willie. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Props in the Early Ears section include items from Plane Crazy and Fantasia. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The next room commemorates Mickey's Golden Ears, and this is where you'll encounter an overgrown beanstalk. Listen carefully as you walk by.



A standee just inside the attraction queue is designed like one you would find in a movie theater, and is intended as a photo backdrop. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Props from Pluto's Christmas Tree look exactly like the animation. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The last gallery room covers the "Modern EARa," from Mickey Mouse Disco to the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, and onto the new Mickey Mouse Cartoons. No matter how old you were when you first met Mickey Mouse or which phase of his career he was in at the time, there's something here that will be familiar to you.



Props in the Early Ears section include items from Plane Crazy and Fantasia. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Try not to dance as you pass this tribute to Mickey Mouse Disco and Mousercise. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The final room, the theater's concession stand, is probably the best. This section is so crammed full of tributes and inside jokes that it would take a Disney historian to sort it all out. The concession stand is also crammed with fake snacks that we'd pay real money to try, like Power Limes.



This concession stand is full of fake items we'd pay real money for. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Pay close attention to the labels on the concessions. They are full of puns and tributes. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



We'd like one pack of Power Limes, a tin of McDuck's Chocolate Coins, and a bag of Gummi Bears. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

From here it's a short walk down another poster-covered hallway, and into your theater for the premiere of "Perfect Picnic." Of course, something goes terribly wrong, and we find ourselves transported right through the screen and into the movie, where we board a train driven by Goofy to meet up with Mickey and Minnie. This is a trackless dark ride system, and the ride vehicles move in ways you may not expect.

Again, the ride is fun, but on its own not worth an extended wait if you've already experienced the Walt Disney World version. However, the queue is a true treat for Disney fans, and you might not mind however long you find yourself waiting inside the El CapiTOON theater for your premiere.

This is an "exit through the gift shop" attraction, but the gift shop has not yet opened. Cast members say it will open with the rest of Toontown on March 8.

How to ride it

At present, there's no standby line for Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway—only a virtual queue system. There are three ways visitors can get on the ride:

Method 1: Join the virtual queue at 7:00 a.m. You need valid theme park admission and a park reservation listing Disneyland as your starting park.

You can confirm your ride party as early as 6:00 a.m., and try to join the virtual queue at 7:00 a.m. We recommend that you update your app to the latest version and ensure that your entire party is connected before 7:00 a.m., and then don't blink. The early virtual queue has reached capacity in mere seconds since the ride opened.

Method 2: Join the virtual queue at 1:00 p.m.. If you didn't have luck at the 7:00 a.m. entry, you can try again at 1:00 p.m. This time, every person in your party needs valid theme park admission and a park reservation for Disneyland, or a park-hopper ticket with a theme park reservation, and have already entered a theme park. You can confirm your party starting at noon, and can join the virtual queue at 1:00 p.m. Again, these slots go quickly, so don't be late.

You can only enter the virtual queue once per day. If you're assigned to a boarding group during the early distribution, you can't try again at 1:00 p.m.

Method 3: If you don't have any luck with the virtual queue, Disney will happily sell you an Individual Lightning Lane entry. The price can vary from day to day, but expect it to be $20 or more. The downside to this option, beyond having to pay above the cost of your theme park ticket, is that you'll miss so much of the queue. It seems odd to pay more for an inferior experience, but that's the system as it stands now. If you've already experienced this attraction at Walt Disney World, don't miss the Disneyland queue.

Select Magic Keys still available for new purchase

Nearly two weeks after Disneyland resumed new sales of three levels of Magic Keys, two of the passes are still available for new purchase.

Buyers can still choose between the Inspire and Believe Keys, the two top-tier passes in the program. Visit the Magic Key access calendar to see the blockout dates that apply to each pass type, and read the following to compare the benefits.

The Southern California resident-exclusive Imagine Key sold out last week, and the Enchant Key wasn't offered for new sale this time around. Existing Magic Key holders with either of those passes can still renew them up to 30 days before their current Magic Key expires.

The online sale fulfilled a promise made earlier in the month by Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, who announced that Disney would be "making Magic Key passes available for sale more times during the year as inventory becomes available." This leaves some hope for those who had been looking to buy the Imagine Key, but missed this window of opportunity.

Disneyland rolled out a new Magic Key program in August 2022. Magic Key 2.0 marked the end of the annual passport that had no blockout dates, at any price level. The all-access Dream Key, which was valid 365 days a year, was replaced with the new top-tier "Inspire" Key, which is blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year. All four of the Magic Keys require members to make advance reservations before visiting the parks, and the company has given no sign of ending that program.

Inspire Key

Price: $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down-payment.

Details

Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service

Believe Key

Price: $1099, or $91.59 per month after down-payment.

Details

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service

Are you ready to buy? Make your purchase now via Disneyland.com or the Disneyland mobile app. If you're planning to make your purchase through the app, make sure to update to the latest version before you begin. We compiled a list of top questions and answers when Magic Key 2.0 went on sale in August, so if you encounter any problems check there to see if we have an answer for you.

Disney notes that "passes are subject to availability, and passes or a pass type may not be available from time to time or at any given time," so if your budget permits it's best to buy your new Magic Key as soon as possible, and activate it when you're ready to visit.

Remember that your Magic Key is not activated until you use it to enter a park or to obtain free parking (Inspire Key only), and you have a year from the date of purchase to activate the pass.

A Word from our Sponsor

Stay in the middle of the magic and save up to 20% on select rooms at the Disneyland Resort Hotels for travel through March 9, 2023. Celebrate Lunar New Year from January 20 - February 15, 2023, the Disney100 Celebration starting on January 27, 2023 or the beginning of the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival on March 3, 2023.

As a Disneyland Resort Hotel guest, you’ll be able to enter Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park 30 minutes prior to park opening with Early Entry Access. This means you’ll be able to enjoy your favorite attractions before the parks officially open every day of your stay. Theme park reservations are available now for this offer, so don’t wait to book!

Book now at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

This and That

...The Haunted Mansion closes this week to remove the holiday overlay. The attraction will reopen February 11.

...This Wednesday is the Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic event at Disney California Adventure. DCA closes at 8pm for the private party.

...The first Princess Nite at Disneyland on March 7 is now sold out, but tickets for the March 9 event are still on sale at the event website.

Join Our Networks

On Facebook:

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson Reopens in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen March 8, 2023.

Indiana Jones Adventure – closed for extensive refurbishment. Reopening date not yet announced, but expected to be spring 2023.

Haunted Mansion – closed through February 10 to remove the holiday overlay.

– closed through February 10 to remove the holiday overlay. French Market – closes February 17 for transformation into Tiana's Palace. Will reopen later in 2023.

Mint Julep Bar – closes February 17. Will reopen later in 2023.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Hyperion Theatre

Grizzly River Run – closed for extensive refurbishment. Reopening date not yet announced, but expected to be spring 2023. Closed shopping: Radiator Springs Curios

Downtown Disney District WonderGround Gallery – closed for refurbishment. Currently operating as a pop-up shop in the former ESPN Zone building.

Disney Home – closed for refurbishment.

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen – closed for refurbishment. Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopens as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple; no timeline provided

Mickey in Paradise – currently closed for refurbishment. A small assortment of gift items is available at the Pacific Ballroom from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2023

2023 Lunar New Year Celebration – through February 15, 2023.

– through February 15, 2023. Disney100 anniversary celebration – begins January 27, 2023

anniversary celebration – begins January 27, 2023 Sweethearts' Nite at Disneyland – January 31; February 2, 5, 7, 9, 14 and 16, 2023. All events are sold out.

– January 31; February 2, 5, 7, 9, 14 and 16, 2023. All events are sold out. Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic – February 1 at Disney California Adventure. Event is sold out.

– February 1 at Disney California Adventure. Event is sold out. Magic Happens parade returns to Disneyland – February 24, 2023.

returns to Disneyland – February 24, 2023. Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 3 to April 25, 2023

– March 3 to April 25, 2023 Princess Nite at Disneyland – March 7 and 9. The March 7 event is sold out, but tickets for the March 9 event are on sale at the event website.

– March 7 and 9. The March 7 event is sold out, but tickets for the March 9 event are on sale at the event website. Mickey's Toontown Reopening Day – March 8, 2023

– March 8, 2023 Spring Break – April 2–15, 2023. This is the period Disneyland expects to have the highest spring break attendance.

– April 2–15, 2023. This is the period Disneyland expects to have the highest spring break attendance. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration opens February 14, 2023. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

– January 11–14, 2024. Registration opens February 14, 2023.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

– Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

1/29 1/30 1/31 2/1 2/2 2/3 2/4 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–8p

DD: 7a–9p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

DVC Member Magic

Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 2/5 2/6 2/7 2/8 2/9 2/10 2/11 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–9p Special events:

LNY; Disney100

Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 2/12 2/13 2/14 2/15 2/16 2/17 2/18 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

LNY; Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–9p Special events:

LNY; Disney100

Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

Disney100;

Disneyland After Dark:

Sweethearts' Nite Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 2/19 2/20 2/21 2/22 2/23 2/24 2/25 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–9p Special events:

Disney100

Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–10p Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 2/26 2/27 2/28 3/1 3/2 3/3 3/4 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100

Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 3/5 3/6 3/7 3/8 3/9 3/10 3/11 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

Princess Nite Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

Toontown Reopening

Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–11p Special events:

Disney100;

Princess Nite Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 7 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Share, Links, Comments & More