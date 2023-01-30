Disneyland Resort Update for February 6, 2023

Tiana's Business Adventure

Walt Disney Imagineering last week released new details about the storyline for the upcoming Tiana's Bayou Adventure attraction coming to Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom in 2024, and it really didn't do much to generate excitement for the new ride.



Disney released new concept art for Tiana's Bayou Adventure. Photo (c) Disney.

In this all-new chapter of Tiana's story, we learn that after Tiana opened her signature restaurant, she purchased a salt mine and formed an employee-owned cooperative. This "multi-faceted enterprise" runs the salt mine, a boutique farm, and working and teaching kitchens, and develops new products under the Tiana's Foods label, including hot sauce.

This is one heck of an elevator pitch, or cover letter for a small business administation loan, but it doesn't sound like a very exciting ride. From Disney's description, we learn all of this while navigating the attraction queue. The attraction storyline seems to start with Tiana's Mardi Gras party, and a search for a missing ingredient that takes us on a trip through the salt mine and down into the Bayou. Those details are still forthcoming. So far, Tiana's Bayou Adventure sounds like a good Business Week feature, but not something I'm eager to make a Lightning Lane reservation for.

Hyperion Theater to host new limited-run production

A casting notice on the Disney Auditions website last week has park-watchers wondering exactly what Disney musical requires this combination of performers:

Three Female identifying roles, 20s to 50s. Vocal Range: All. Style: Proficient with harmonization and ability to sing in many styles from Destiny’s Child to Andrew Sisters. These three performers are a fun, energetic and musical sisterhood that acts as the occasional “Greek Chorus”.

Female identifying, mid-20s to early 30s. Vocal Range: Mezzo Soprano. Style: contemporary musical theatre. Brave, resourceful and intelligent. Must have a strong English accent.

Male identifying, 17 to 20. Vocal Range: Tenor. Style: contemporary musical theater. Young man coming into his greatness.

Male identifying, 30s to 40s. Vocal Range: Baritone/Tenor. Style: contemporary musical theatre. He is decisive, capable, principled and has a wry sense of humor. Leads others with attitude and swagger.

Male identifying, mid-20s to early 30s. Vocal Range: Baritone/Tenor. Style: contemporary musical theater. He is a noble, loyal, idealistic, and romantic do-gooder, who does not give up easily.

These are just a few of the roles Disney is looking to cast for a new limited-run production at the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure. The theater has been dark since the parks reopened in 2021, and we've admittedly been wondering just when Disney was going to stage a new show there. This casting notice was welcome news, but... exactly what show are they casting for?

The roles posted could point to a production of Hercules—if Megara had a strong English accent. Some have wondered if Tarzan would make sense, but few of the other roles seem to fit characters from that film.

However, one theory that I can strongly get behind is Rogers: The Musical actually getting a full—if limited-run—treatment. Marvel fans may know the fictional musical from the first episode of the Disney+ series Hawkeye. Fans who attended the 2022 D23 Expo were treated to a surprise live performance of "Save the City" during the Marvel Studios panel.

Disney says "details about this new show will be announced soon," so for now I'll just leave this video here for those who may not yet have encountered Rogers: The Musical:



D23 'Rogers: The Musical' Performance. YouTube video by Variety.

runDisney returns

runDisney returns to Anaheim in 2024, and hopeful runners should already have an alarm set so to be ready when general registration opens at 7:00 a.m. PDT on February 14, 2023. However, gold and platinum-level members of Club runDisney can register for some of the events starting this Tuesday, February 7.

The return of the Disneyland events brings back the Coast to Coast challenge in 2024. To qualify, runners must complete the 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon, and a 2024 qualifying event in Walt Disney World. There are two different medals to be earned, so check out the Coast to Coast challenge page for eligibility requirements.



runDisney returns to the Disneyland Resort in 2024

Here are the event details and pricing for the 2024 Disneyland events.

Disneyland Yoga – Thursday, January 11 2024. Time TBA ($109)

This new-to-Disneyland event promises yoga with a view of Sleeping Beauty Castle. The one-hour, instructor led session runs $109, but you'll walk away with a new yoga mat. Disney also promises special photo opportunities and character appearances. Participants must be at least 10 years old.

Disneyland 5K – Friday January 12 2024. Time TBA ($109–$119)

A 3.1-mile race through the Disneyland Resort. Participants receive a race shirt and finisher medal. All participants for the 5K distance must be 5 years of age or older on race day to participate and must be able to complete the 5K on their own

Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024. Time TBA ($149–$159)

A 6.2 mile race through the Disneyland Resort and surrounding area. Participants receive a race shirt and finisher medal. All participants for the 10K distance must be 10 years of age or older on race day to participate.

Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14 2024. Time TBA ($235–$245)

A 13.1 mile race through the Disneyland Resort and the city of Anaheim. Participants receive a race shirt and finisher medal. All participants for the half marathon must be 14 years of age or older on race day to participate.

Dumbo Double Dare – Saturday, January 13 2024. Time TBA/Sunday, January 14 2024. Time TBA ($389–$409)

Runners can register for the Dumbo Double Dare and complete both the Disneyland 10K and half marathon. They'll run both Saturday and Sunday. Participants receive race shirts for both the 10K and half marathon, and also a Dumbo Double Dare shirt. Finishers receive a medal for each distance, plus a challenge medal. All participants for the Dumbo Double Dare must be 14 years of age or older on race day to participate.

runDisney Kids Races – Saturday, January 13 2024. Time TBA ($35)

Participants will be grouped by age: 0-1; 1-3; 4-6; 7-9. Disney has not indicated the distance for any of these runs. All participants receive a race t-shirt and a finisher medallion. Disney says there will also be an "activity village featuring a DJ and adventurous challenges."

Virtual Races – If you can't make it to Anaheim to run in person—or if the events sell out before you get in—Disney is offering a virtual edition for the 5K, 10K, half marathon and Dumbo Double Dare events. Registration for these virtual events opens on February 17. Pricing is as follows:

Virtual Disneyland 5K – $85

Virtual Disneyland 10K – $106

Virtual Disneyland Half Marathon – $126

Virtual Dumbo Double Dare – $270

Participants in the virtual races receive a participant shirt, finisher medal, digital bib, and finisher certificate.

New perks now available

Last month, Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced some changes coming to the Disneyland Resort for the start of the Disney100 celebration, and this week we see two more of those changes take effect.

Earlier Park Hopping

As of this past Saturday, February 4, visitors with park hopper tickets or Magic Key passes can now enter their second (non-starting) theme park as early as 11:00 a.m., rather than waiting until 1:00 p.m.

As I wrote when the announcement was first made, the change to 11:00 am gives visitors more flexibility to do what they want, where they want, and I think it will actually benefit Disney's California Adventure a lot more than some might expect. While Disneyland is frequently my starting park, DCA is usually where I want to have lunch—and I don't always want to wait until 1:00 to do so. Let's just hope this is one step closer to eliminating the whole park-hopping restriction entirely.

Complimentary digital ride photos

Visitors to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure can now receive complimentary Disney PhotoPass digital downloads of attraction photos. This perk runs through the end of the Disney100 celebration.

The perk is available at the five attractions which offer on-ride photos:

Disneyland

Space Mountain

Splash Mountain

Disney California Adventure

Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!

Incredicoaster

Radiator Springs Racers

Disneyland All-American College Marching Band

On January 27, Disneyland announced via social media that the fan-favorite Disneyland All-American College Band program was going on "hiatus."

The Disneyland All-American College Band brings college musicians from all over the country to Anaheim each summer, where they spend about three months rehearsing and performing at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. In addition to their in-park performances, band members take classes and clinics with music industry professionals and performing artists. Disney describes it as a "once-in-a-lifetime" experience for collegiate musicians.

The band has performed each summer at Disneyland since its founding in 1971, with the exception of 2020 and 2021 when the program was suspended due to COVID. 2023 was to have marked the groups 50th anniversary season, and alumni were eagerly awaiting word of a possible reunion performance.

The reaction to the news was swift, with commentators urging Disney to reconsider the decision. Dozens of former band members spoke of their time in the band as being life-changing, and several said it directly impacted their career path.

Two days after the announcement, The Orange County Register reported that Disney has assembled a project team to restart the All-American College Band program, though no time line was given.

This and That

...The Earl of Sandwich opened its latest temporary Downtown Disney location last week, taking over the quick-service space vacated last month by La Brea Bakery. Coming later this month on the table-service side is The Earl of Sandwich Tavern, a full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Tavern will also feature a full bar.

...Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons will present their 2023 collection from Allure Bridals this Friday at 10 a.m. ET via a Disney Parks YouTube live-streamed virtual fashion show broadcast from Disneyland. The 2023 collection includes gowns inspired by Disney princesses, from Snow White to Jasmine.

...It's been three weeks since Disneyland resumed new sales of three levels of Magic Keys, and the top-tier Inspire pass is still available for purchase. The Believe Key, the Enchant Key and the Southern California resident-exclusive Imagine Key are available to renew only for existing Magic Key holders, up to 30 days before their current Magic Key expires.

...Haunted Mansion reopens this Friday, February 10 following its post-holiday refurbishment.

...You can get there from here again! The work walls in Adventureland were removed this weekend, so it is once again possible to walk through Adventureland to New Orleans Square.

...The first Princess Nite at Disneyland on March 7 is sold out, but tickets for the March 9 event are still on sale at the event website.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson. Reopens in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen March 8, 2023.

Indiana Jones Adventure – closed for extensive refurbishment. Reopening date not yet announced, but expected to be spring 2023.

Haunted Mansion – closed through February 10 to remove the holiday overlay.

– closed through February 10 to remove the holiday overlay. French Market – closes February 17 for transformation into Tiana's Palace. Will reopen later in 2023.

Mint Julep Bar – closes February 17. Will reopen later in 2023.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Hyperion Theatre

Silly Symphony Swings – closes February 27 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after March 19.

Grizzly River Run – closed for extensive refurbishment. Reopens Friday, March 17. Closed shopping: Radiator Springs Curios

Downtown Disney District WonderGround Gallery – closed for refurbishment. Currently operating as a pop-up shop in the former ESPN Zone building.

Disney Home – closed for refurbishment.

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen – closed for refurbishment. Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopens as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple; no timeline provided

Mickey in Paradise – currently closed for refurbishment. A small assortment of gift items is available at the Pacific Ballroom from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2023

2023 Lunar New Year Celebration – through February 15, 2023.

– through February 15, 2023. Disney100 anniversary celebration – begins January 27, 2023

anniversary celebration – begins January 27, 2023 Sweethearts' Nite at Disneyland – January 31; February 2, 5, 7, 9, 14 and 16, 2023. All events are sold out.

– January 31; February 2, 5, 7, 9, 14 and 16, 2023. All events are sold out. Magic Happens parade returns to Disneyland – February 24, 2023.

returns to Disneyland – February 24, 2023. Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 3 to April 25, 2023

– March 3 to April 25, 2023 Princess Nite at Disneyland – March 7 and 9. The March 7 event is sold out, but tickets for the March 9 event are on sale at the event website.

– March 7 and 9. The March 7 event is sold out, but tickets for the March 9 event are on sale at the event website. Mickey's Toontown Reopening Day – March 8, 2023

– March 8, 2023 Spring Break – April 2–15, 2023. This is the period Disneyland expects to have the highest spring break attendance.

– April 2–15, 2023. This is the period Disneyland expects to have the highest spring break attendance. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration opens February 14, 2023. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

– January 11–14, 2024. Registration opens February 14, 2023.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

