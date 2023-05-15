Disneyland Resort Update for May 22, 2023

Countdown to the final Splash down

This is the final full week of operation for Disneyland's Splash Mountain, which closes at the end of the day on Tuesday, May 30. The Memorial Day weekend will give fans one last look at the Disneyland classic, which opened in 1989.



This is the last week fans can ride Splash Mountain at Disneyland before the ride closes for a Princess (and the Frog) makeover. MousePlanet file photo.

Once the walls go up and the flume is drained, work will begin to re-imagine the mountain into a new ride based on The Princess and the Frog retheme. Tiana's Bayou Adventure is scheduled to open at Disneyland in late 2024. Work has already begun on the retheme of the Walt Disney World version of Splash Mountain, which closed in January this year, and the new ride is expected to open there first.

A third version of Splash Mountain will remain open at Tokyo Disneyland, and Disney has not announced plans to rework that attraction in the same manner as its U.S. counterparts.

A summer without Fantasmic

When a new-and-improved Fantasmic debuted at Disneyland in 2009, the marketing materials for the "Summer Nightastic" promotion prominently featured the incredible new three-dimensional, 45-foot-tall, fire-breathing Maleficent dragon constructed for the show. Unfortunately, the mechanical figure wasn't ready in time for the summer, and didn't join the production until September. In the interim, Disney presented Fantasmic in so-called "B Mode," with an animated Maleficent projected onto the three mist screens. Fans complained about the missing dragon, even as Disney reworked its marketing to focus on fireworks and other nighttime offerings.

For summer 2023, fans would likely be satisfied with B mode, as Disneyland has confirmed Fantasmic will not return before Labor Day. The company says they are taking the time to add "new magic" to the show, and will reach out to visitors who had previously purchased Fantasmic dining packages for the summer season.



Fantasmic is off the Disneyland entertainment schedule through the summer. MousePlanet file photo.

Disney also said they will release details of "alternate experiences" for guests this summer, and of course the Internet rumor mills are grinding away at the possibilities. Could we see a return of the Paint the Night Parade to Disney California Adventure, or an Avengers-themed dance party to tie into the opening of Rogers: The Musical at the Hyperion Theater?

Disneyland Forward presentation heavy on projections, light on details

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock last week presented local business and community leaders with an update on the Disneyland Forward plan during the OC Forum event. While Potrock shared lots of excitement and favorable projections about what the multi-year expansion project could mean for the Orange County economy, the presentation was light on new details.

Potrock first presented Disneyland Forward in March 2021, a month before the Disneyland Resort reopened following the pandemic. The company said it planned to ask the City of Anaheim to revisit the 1993 Disneyland Resort Specific Plan, and make updates that would permit development of new theme park, hotel, shopping and entertainment venues on land Disney already owns.



Concept art provided by Disney invites the viewer to imagine the possibilities if the City of Anaheim permits Disney to create a mixed-use development. Photo © Disney.

The 1993 agreement set up land use and site development standards for the Disneyland Resort. Each parcel was designated for use in one of five "districts," with specific rules governing each. The theme park district included Disneyland and the parking lot (which eventually became Disney California Adventure), and the hotel district, which included the Disneyland Hotel and what is now the Paradise Pier Hotel. There were also districts for parking and for future expansion.

Disney has filled all of the space earmarked as theme park, and has no place to expand without taking out existing park space, as was the case when Big Thunder Ranch was razed to make room for Star Wars Galaxy's Edge, and when "a bug's land" gave way to the Avengers Campus. Disney's plans to build a new resort hotel were stymied in 2018, in part because the site proposed for the project was deemed to be part of the parking district.

Disney owns plenty of land to develop, but that land isn’t properly zoned for the use they want. The company seeks to update the existing approvals to allow integrated development on several parcels, including the existing Toy Story and Simba parking lots, and land currently zoned only for hotel district uses. The company also wants to revisit the Eastern Gateway project, which Disney dropped in 2017 due to ongoing disputes with the city and local business owners.

Disney officials stress that they aren't seeking tax concessions or public funding for any future expansion.

The artist renderings shown at the OC Forum last week were not significantly different from those revealed in 2021. On the west side, Disney proposes expanding the theme parks across Disneyland Drive and into the current hotel district, using the Simba, Lilo and Stitch parking lots to expand Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

One possibility is to expand the existing theme parks across Disneyland Drive and into the current hotel district. Photo © Disney.

A close-up of the map shows a possible expansion of Disney California Adventure across Disneyland Drive and into the Simba parking lot. Photo © Disney.

Another close-up shows a potential for extending Disneyland park as far as the Disneyland Hotel. Photo © Disney.

On the east side, Disney presented a plan in which the Toy Story parking lot is developed into a mixed-use district, with shopping, dining and entertainment all on one parcel.

We knew all of this in 2021, but with this most recent presentation—along with the series of Disneyland Forward community events Disney is hosting—it looks like the company is finally ready to take the next step in the multi-year public review and approval process, which will culminate in a formal presentation to the planning commission and (Disney hopes) approval by the city council.

The existing Toy Story parking lot could be developed as a mixed-use district, similar to the Disney Town complex at Shanghai Disney Resort or Disney Springs in Orlando. Photo © Disney.

A concept rendering shows one possible use for the existing Toy Story parking lot. Photo © Disney.

A closer look at what Disney terms the east side development. Photo © Disney.

An artist rendering of possible development on the west side of the Disneyland Resort, expanding theme parks into the hotel district. Photo © Disney.

A close-up of the westside development rendering shows a pedestrian bridge connecting the current Disney California Adventure park to a new land in the existing Simba parking lot. Photo © Disney.

This rendering shows an expansion of Disneyland across Disneyland Drive and into a current parking lot. Photo © Disney.

This map from the Disneyland Resort Specific Project shows how the property was divided up into five specific use areas. Photo courtesy City of Anaheim.

Black Music Month and Celebrate Soulfully



Disneyland will celebrate Black Music Month in June with live music and more. Photo © Disney.

Disney is expanding on the Celebrate Soulfully event this summer with a focus on Black Music Month in June.

Disney California Adventure will present live music nightly from June 1 to 30 on the Hollywood Backlot Stage, with dancing encouraged. Live music is also offered in Downtown Disney, where bands will perform on the Downtown Disney stage nightly, and DJs will play dance hit on weekend afternoons. Guests of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa can enjoy live music on the pool deck every afternoon in June.

Eudora's Chic Boutique in Disneyland and the Wonderground Gallery in Downtown Disney are also each hosting artist signing events - check the Celebrate Soulfully website for schedule.

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel bookings now open

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel is scheduled to open September 28, 2023, and existing Disney Vacation Club members can now make points-based reservations to stay at the new property. Sales are also open for existing members who want to add on points at the Disneyland Resort, and open to the general public on May 30.

With all this going on, Disney last week shared another piece of the puzzle, giving a preview of the Steamboat Willie splash pad, which will be adjacent to the new Palette Pool area. The play area is black and white by day, and by night transforms into color via lighting effects.



Steamboat Willie is the star of the new splash pad at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel. Photo © Disney.

This and That

...As previously noted, Alice in Wonderland, Mr. Toad's Wild Ride and Peter Pan's Flight are all scheduled to close on June 5 for refurbishment. The three Fantasyland attractions share a show building, and work on one section often impacts the other rides. Disneyland previously posted that Alice in Wonderland and Mr. Toad's Wild Ride will reopen on June 17, and now we know Peter Pan's Flight will reopen on Saturday, July 1.

...This Thursday, May 25 is the last day to use up any entries left on a Southern California Resident Ticket.

...There are two Grad Nites scheduled this week, on Thursday May 24, and Friday May 25

...The Inspire Key was still available as of press time, more than a month after Disney resumed sales of new Magic Key passes. The other three tiers are sold out. Magic Keys are available only from the Disneyland website.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson. Reopens in 2023.

French Market – closed for transformation into Tiana's Palace. Will reopen later in 2023.

Mint Julep Bar – closed as part of the Tiana's Palace renovation. Will reopen later in 2023.

Matterhorn Bobsleds – closed April 17 to June 1 for refurbishment.

Mr. Toad's Wild Ride – closes June 5–16 for refurbishment.

Alice in Wonderland – closes June 5–16 for refurbishment.

Peter Pan's Flight – closed June 5–30 for refurbishment.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – final day of operation May 30, 2023. The attraction will receive a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024.

Fantasmic – on hiatus at least through September 4, 2023. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Hyperion Theatre – reopens June 30 with a limited-run production of Rogers: The Musical

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopen as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery.

Catal Restaurant

Uva Bar

Sprinkles Cupcakes Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple, expected to open summer 2023

Mickey in Paradise – currently closed for refurbishment. A small assortment of gift items is available at the Pacific Ballroom from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity The Villas at Disneyland Hotel (Disney Vacation Club tower) – now under construction. Scheduled to open September 28, 2023

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2023

2023 Disney100 anniversary celebration – began January 27, 2023

anniversary celebration – began January 27, 2023 Star Wars month – May 1 to June 4, 2023

– May 1 to June 4, 2023 Grad Nite – May 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16

– May 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16 Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite – June 13 and 15. All events are sold out.

– June 13 and 15. All events are sold out. CHOC Walk in the Park – Sunday, August 20. Visit the CHOC Walk website for more information and to register. 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

– January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

.

Additional Discounts

Additional Discounts

Everyone

Spring 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property General Public Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 15% off standard and premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 15% off standard and premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 10% off standard and premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details. Spring 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property Magic Key Holder Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 20% off standard and premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 20% off standard and premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 15% off standard and premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions: Spring 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property Disney Visa Card Holder Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 25% off premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 25% off premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 20% off premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 9 and May 25, 2023. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $219 for ages 3 and up, and is valid only Mondays through Fridays. Weekends are not included. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $75 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

The Disneyland Resort has released several discounts for Spring 2023, with different offers for Disney Visa Card holders, Magic Key holders and the general public. The offers are valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property General Public Magic Key Holder Disney Visa Card Holder Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 15% off standard and premium rooms 20% off standard and premium rooms 25% off premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 15% off standard and premium rooms 20% off standard and premium rooms 25% off premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 10% off standard and premium rooms 15% off standard and premium rooms 20% off premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

