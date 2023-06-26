Disneyland Resort Update for July 3, 2023

How to catch Rogers: The Musical at Disney California Adventure

It started out as a 2-minute gag from the Disney+ series Hawkeye, and now Rogers: The Musical is a full-blown theme park production at Disney California Adventure. The one-act show features Steve Rogers, Peggy Carter and a singing Nick Fury in an extremely compressed telling of Rogers' rise from zero to superhero. The show is the first new stage production at the park since Frozen – Live at the Hyperion.

Todd Pickering made a trip back to L.A. to catch the premiere last week and shared his review of the new musical, asking, "Can this musical spoof number be made into a legit show? "I'll refer the reader to Todd's article for a more detailed review of the piece, but from my standpoint, this show is definitely worth watching if you're a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and/or musical theater in general.



"Rogers: The Musical" is now playing at Disney California Adventure. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Rogers: The Musical marks the first time the Hyperion Theater has been open to the public since March 2020, and it was glaringly obvious on opening day that there's been a loss of institutional knowledge for how to load the 2,000-seat theater.

New technology only added to the confusion. Not only was this the first time Disney has used the virtual queue for the Hyperion Theater, but they operated the virtual queue in a different way than is used for attractions and for World of Color. Visitors were confused, cast members were confused, and the result was a traffic jam outside the theater and down Hollywood Blvd. The crowds made it impossible to run the Red Car Trolleys through Hollywood Land at times on Friday, and required cast members to blaze a clear path for the Five and Dime vehicle to drive to its scheduled performance on Buena Vista Street.

The 30-minute show runs Tuesday through Saturday, June 30 through August 31, 2023, with multiple performances scheduled each day. Based on opening day woes, and subsequent improvement on Saturday, here's what you need to know to see Rogers: The Musical.

Virtual Queue

On show days, Disney will open a virtual queue through the Disneyland app at 10:30 a.m. for Rogers: The Musical, then again at 2:00 p.m. The 10:30 a.m. release is for the first two performances of the day, while the afternoon release covers all remaining shows.

In order to join the virtual queue, you must already have entered Disney California Adventure, or have entered Disneyland with a park-hopper ticket.



The Disneyland app tells you only which show time you've been assigned to, but not an indication of your place in the boarding group. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The virtual queue doesn't let you pick your showtime; the app assigns it for you. Be sure to go through the steps to confirm your party before the virtual queue opens, so that you and your companions are assigned to the same show.

Once in the virtual queue, the Disneyland app sends you a push notification telling you when it's your turn to return to the Hyperion Theater and join the physical queue to get into the building. However, there is no transparency into which "boarding group" you are in, or when you might be called. For the first show on Friday, this resulted in a sizable crowd outside the theater waiting for the push notifications to begin.

There’s a crowd outside the Hyperion Theater waiting for direction on here to check in for the virtual queue or join the standby queue for the first performance of Rogers: The Musical at 12:30. pic.twitter.com/TuSL28Dpit — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) June 30, 2023

Cast members had not established a separate queue for people who had purchased the premium viewing experience package, and were giving conflicting information on where—or even if—the standby queue would be started for the first show.

The scene took a turn for the worse when the push notifications began, and people at the back of the crowd found themselves needing to force their way through to get to the scanners at the theater entrance. Nobody wanted to give way or make way.

There’s no clear direction yet about where the Standby line will form. They’ve started calling the virtual queue groups and frankly it’s a mess. pic.twitter.com/PUl7YPkljz — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) June 30, 2023

Before the second show, cast members tried forming a line down Hollywood Blvd. to keep the street clear for vehicle traffic. This worked only until people started getting push notifications to return to the theater. As soon as people began leaving the line, the queue dissolved into chaos. Cast members got it back under control, only to see it fall apart when the next wave of push notifications went out. There's no way to create a linear solution for a non-sequential structure.



Even though Disney used a virtual queue for the show, the crowd filled Hollywood Blvd. and prevented the Red Car Trolley from operating at times on Friday. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Disney already has the tools to tell people which group they're in, and which group is currently boarding. I have no idea why they didn't use that method for this show. If I know that I'm in group D and they're currently calling group A, I'm much less likely to crowd the theater entrance waiting for my turn. Even better, Disney could set up a place for each group to wait, the same way they do for World of Color. It could be a simple queue down each side of Hollywood Blvd, and it would at least keep the street clear.

The entry process is further slowed by the need to show and scan your "boarding pass" at the entrance to the theater. A half-dozen cast members with hand-held devices were tasked to handle the crowd of hundreds. Your entire group must enter the queue together.

Once through the marquee doors, the physical queue is actually contained in the courtyard outside the theater. This is a sparsely shaded area, and you could be standing there for up to 30 minutes, so plan your sun protection accordingly. There are outdoor vending carts near the entrance to the area, and you can leave your group and go back to make a purchase if you want. Just be sure to grab a return pass from a nearby cast member before you leave the queue, so you can be readmitted.

So we’re now “filling in all available space” in the courtyard, which is sparsely shaded. If you’re coming to future shows, bring sunscreen and water. pic.twitter.com/ZIoRW8yZpP — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) June 30, 2023

People who purchased the premium viewing experience are the first to enter the theater once the doors open, ahead of those in the virtual queue. This group will largely fill the orchestra section of the theater, along with earlier members of the virtual queue. The majority of the virtual queue members will be directed to the mezzanine section of the theater, which requires walking up about 50 steps on the exterior of the building. If you can't walk up and down 50 steps, be sure to talk to a cast member as soon as your group is called for the virtual queue. There is elevator access to and wheelchair seating on all three levels of the theater.

Saving of seats is not permitted inside the theater, and cast members will work to fill in every seat, even those single seats left between parties.

Premium Viewing Experience

The premium viewing experience package is perfect for people who want a guaranteed orchestra-level seat, or who don't want to mess with the virtual queue.

For $29, customers receive a souvenir lanyard, a Rogers: The Musical souvenir popcorn bucket with themed kettle corn, a bottled soft drink, and access to a lounge area in front of Stage 12 to relax 90 minutes before the show. From there, buyers are the first to enter the theater 30 minutes before showtime, to choose seats before the members of the virtual queue enter. The package also includes "priority access" to a PhotoPass photo opportunity.



The "Rogers: The Musical" premium viewing experience sold out in under an hour on opening day. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Sold separately, the souvenir popcorn bucket is $12.25 and a bottle of Coke run $5, so this isn't an outrageous up-charge.

Disney originally said tickets would be sold at Studio Catering Co. in Hollywood Land, but on Friday moved sales to the adjacent Hollywood Lounge. Ticket sales begin at park opening, but keep in mind that guests of the three Disneyland Resort Hotels can enter the parks and get in line 30 minutes before day guests.

Your entire party must be present to purchase tickets—no sending someone in to buy tickets while everyone else sleeps in. Tickets are only sold for shows that same day. Disney is offering 100 packages per seating, which represents only about the first five rows of the lower orchestra section.

Standby

Any remaining seats in the theater will be filled by the standby queue on a first-come, first-serve basis, and on opening day I know if at least one MousePlanet reader who managed to catch all four shows via standby. However, you'll be the one filling in all the available space in the theater, and may not have much say over where and with whom you are seated.

Once again for the Magic Key holders

The limited run of Rogers: The Musical leaves some Magic Key holders with very few options for seeing the show. Unless the run is extended, here is when the Imagine and Enchant keys can see it:

Imagine Key – August 22, 23, 24; August 29, 30, 31.

Enchant Key – August 15, 16, 17; August 22, 23, 24; August 29, 30, 31.

Oogie Boogie Bust

Tickets were scheduled to go on sale last week for the Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure, and on Tuesday the limited presale for Magic Key holders began as expected. Also as expected, the limited number of tickets sold out, leaving unsuccessful buyers to try again during the public sale on Thursday.



Carthay Circle Theater serves as a projection surface during Oogie Boogie Bash, with animated decorations taking over the structure at intervals. MousePlanet file photo.

Thursday was a totally different story. Very shortly after tickets went on sale, Disney posted an announcement stating ticket sales were "paused" and would resume "soon." "Soon" became "not today," after Disney posted an update saying the queue to buy tickets was closed.

Those who were able to get tickets despite the technical challenges were assured their purchase will be honored. Disney told everyone else to check back on Thursday, July 6 at 9:00 a.m. for an update. That update "may include the date and time when new sales resume." Disney promises there will be advance notice before resuming ticket sales, so I would not expect them to go on sale on Thursday. Rather, I imagine sales will resume the following week, giving people time to make plans.

And ticket sales are still paused. Oh Disney. Must we always? #OogieBoogieBash pic.twitter.com/V9z9GdrI5p — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) June 29, 2023

When the outage began on Thursday I jokingly asked, "Oh Disney. Must we always?" This actually isn't funny at all, and it should be embarrassing to Josh D'Amaro to have a ticketing platform that's less reliable than a McDonald's ice cream machine.

Customers should not need to give up a part of their day, or multiple days, to make a simple ticket purchase. The company needs to make the investment to build or buy the infrastructure required to support ticketing, and spend the money on the staff to keep it running.

San Fransokyo Square construction

With the rolling transformation of the Pacific Wharf area into San Fransokyo Square progressing, I popped over to get a look at the construction.



More bilingual signage has been unveiled around the waterfront. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The Pacific Wharf Distribution Co.—better known to some as the location of the former Karl Strauss beer truck—is walled off and will become the Hamada Bot Shop, home to a new meet-and-greet featuring Baymax and Hiro.



The Hamada Bot Shop will host a new meet-and-greet with Baymax and Hiro. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Cocina Cucamonga is the site of two new locations. On one side, near the Baymax meet-and-greet, the San Fransokyo Maker’s Market will offer Baymax collectibles. The patio on the opposite side of the building will become the Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería.



San Fransokyo Maker’s Market will occupy a former seating and staging area outside Cocina Cucamonga. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería is under construction next to Cocina Cucamonga. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The second set of uprights were added to the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge last week. If you look closely at the crosspieces, you can see where Disney cast members wrote their names and messages on the steel. This will all be covered when the bridge is eventually painted, but it's a nice touch.



The upright additions to the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge are in place. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Disney cast members added their autographs to the San Fransokyo Gate Bridge before they were installed. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

This and That

...To commemorate the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Disneyland visitors may be able to spot the young explorer himself in Adventureland for a limited time.

...Alice in Wonderland and the Disneyland Monorail close Wednesday, July 5 for refurbishment. Alice in Wonderland reopens July 22, but the Disney has not shared a reopening date for the Monorail. That attraction will be closed at least through August 13.

...Soarin' Around the World is also closed July 5–14 for refurbishment.

...The Anaheim Hilton is among a group of hotels in Los Angeles and Orange County being picketed by members of a Unite Here Local 11. The union represents 15,000 workers at more than 60 properties in Southern California. The strike does not impact the three Disneyland Resort Hotels, whose workers are covered under a separate agreement with the union.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson. Reopens in 2023.

French Market – closed for transformation into Tiana's Palace. Will reopen later in 2023.

Mint Julep Bar – closed as part of the Tiana's Palace renovation. Will reopen later in 2023.

Alice in Wonderland – closes July 5 - 21 for refurbishment.

Disneyland Monorail – closes July 5 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after August 13.

Mr. Toad's Wild Ride – closes July 17 to August 10 for refurbishment.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – closed for transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024.

Fantasmic – on hiatus at least through September 4, 2023. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar.

Pacific Wharf Distribution Co. – closed due to construction in area. Reopening date not published, but after August 13.

– closed due to construction in area. Reopening date not published, but after August 13. Soarin' Around the World – closes July 5–14 for refurbishment.

Toy Story Midway Mania – closes July 17 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after August 13.

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – closes July 31 - August 11 for refurbishment.

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopen as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery.

Catal Restaurant

Uva Bar

Sprinkles Cupcakes Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple, expected to open summer 2023. Disneyland Hotel The Villas at Disneyland Hotel (Disney Vacation Club tower) – now under construction. Scheduled to open September 28, 2023.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2023

2023 Disney100 anniversary celebration – ongoing

anniversary celebration – ongoing CHOC Walk in the Park – Sunday, August 20. Visit the CHOC Walk website for more information and to register.

– Sunday, August 20. Visit the CHOC Walk website for more information and to register. Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort - September 2 to October 31, 2023.

- September 2 to October 31, 2023. Oogie Boogie Bash – September 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28; October 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29, 31. Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can buy tickets to the after-hours events starting Tuesday, June 27 after 9:00 a.m. PDT. The general public can buy tickets starting Thursday, June 29. 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

– January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The California Resident Ticket is a 3-day, 1-park-per-day ticket that offers residents of California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure: The weekday ticket – starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 12 and September 28, 2023

– starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 12 and September 28, 2023 The any day ticket – starting at $299, three days (any day of the week, including weekends) between June 12 and September 28, 2023 You can use every day of the California resident ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The weekday ticket is $249 for ages 3 and up, is valid only Mondays through Thursday, and doesn't include weekends. The any day ticket costs $45 more, starts at $299 for ages 3 and up, but adds Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to your list of days. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add the paid Disney Genie+ service to your California resident ticket. Although you can upgrade all three days in advance for $20 per day (for a total of $60 for the three days), our recommendation is to pay for the service on the first day, after you enter the theme park. This will let you make sure the service provides a value for you, to decide whether you want to spend the extra money for your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on June 12 and wait until September 28 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Tickets expire on September 28, 2023, and have no holiday blackouts. That means that you can visit on the 4th of July holiday using a weekday ticket, assuming reservations are available. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates per year

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Spring 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property General Public Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 15% off standard and premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 15% off standard and premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 10% off standard and premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details. Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None currently offered

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

– Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

