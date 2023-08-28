Disneyland Resort Update for September 5, 2023

This is Halloween

It's officially Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, with crowds of Magic Key holders descending upon the theme parks Friday morning to take in the fall decorations, see the Disney characters in their Halloween costumes – and scoop up the latest novelties. For several hours Friday morning, the line to ride Haunted Mansion Holiday was much shorter than the neighboring line to purchase a souvenir popcorn bucket in the shape of the ghost dog Zero, or the Mayor's car from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Tonight, September 5th is the first night of the sold-out Oogie Boogie Bash event at Disney California Adventure. DCA will close to the general public at 6:00 p.m., with Disneyland remaining open until midnight.



Character pumpkins decorate the Disneyland main entrance gates. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Donald Duck may be the best-dressed character this year in his new Vampire costume. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Pumpkins and bunting decorate Main Street, U.S.A.. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



One of the longest waits on Friday was to purchase this new Popcorn bucket. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Tiana's Palace is almost there

Tiana's Palace opens this Thursday, September 7 at Disneyland, and not since La Crêperie de Paris opened at Epcot have I been this excited about a new theme park menu. Two weeks ago I had the opportunity to sample many of the dishes from the restaurant, and I detailed my favorites last week on MousePlanet in Tiana's Palace Dazzles with New Menu.

I'm looking forward to trying them again this week, this time with our very own Todd Pickering in tow, to see if the dishes as served to the public live up to the samples we tasted last month. I'm also curious to see how the average park guest responds to the menu, which is not your standard theme park fare.



Halloween Time begins this weekend at the Disneyland Resort. MousePlanet file photo.

Todd and I will be posting live from the park this week, so be sure to follow along on Facebook and Instagram, and X (the site formerly known as Twitter) for all of the updates.

Goofy's Kitchen adds Halloween meal

New for Halloween Time is a Goofy's Kitchen Halloween meal. The special character meal runs every day from September 21 through October 31, and includes enhanced menu offerings for brunch and dinner; themed décor and music; Disney PhotoPass digital downloads; and a Halloween-themed button.

Dates: Every Day from September 21 to October 31, 2023

Goofy’s Kitchen Breakfast

7:00 AM to 10:00 AM

Adult: $62

Child (ages 3 to 9): $34

Goofy’s Kitchen Halloween Brunch

10:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Adult: $62

Child (ages 3 to 9): $34

Goofy’s Kitchen Halloween Dinner

4:00 PM to 9:00 PM (with the last seating at 8:45 PM)

Adult: $75

Child (ages 3 to 9): $37

The event is proving to be very popular, with most dates completely booked out. However, at press time there was still availability on October 30 and Halloween night, for those who might want to eat with the characters before they Trick or Treat. That's exactly what my family is going to do on Halloween.

Haunted Mansion grounds set for expansion

Disneyland typically closes the Haunted Mansion each January to remove the Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay, but it looks like this year's refurbishment may take a bit longer. Last week the company announced plans for a "spirited metamorphosis" of the attraction, including an expanded outdoor queue and new gardens. Disney assured fans that the pet cemetery and horse-drawn funeral hearse will remain on the attraction's grounds. The refurbishment will also improve accessibility to the 1960s attraction building, and add a new elevator exit for use by guests with disabilities.

The cluster of merchandise carts at the exit of the attraction will be replaced with a new retail location, akin to the Memento Mori shop outside the Walt Disney World version.

The courtyard between Tiana's Palace and the Haunted Mansion will be remade, expanding the new restaurant's seating area and seemingly turning the stage so the musicians face the plaza.

No specific time line was given for the work, and it's unclear how long the attraction will be closed. Disney says more details will be shared next year.



Disney will expand the Haunted Mansion queue in 2024. Photo courtesy Disney.



Disney will replace this cluster of merchandise carts with a new Haunted Mansion gift shop next year. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



A new "carriage house" at the exit will serve as the gift shop for the ride. Photo courtesy Disney.



Disney will expand the seating area for Tiana's Palace into the plaza adjacent to the Haunted Mansion. Photo courtesy Disney.



While some fans lament the loss of the New Orleans Square park, it's often used as a line for the nearby popcorn cart. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Breakfast with Santa moves to Naples

Reservations are now open for the popular Breakfast with Santa event hosted by the Patina Group, but the meal has a new location for 2023. With Catal restaurant now closed, Naples Ristorante is hosting the holiday event on twelve dates between November 25 and December 24.



Santa is moving his breakfast to Naples this winter. Photo courtesy the Patina Group.

The event includes family-style breakfast at Naples Ristorante in Downtown Disney, live carolers, a photo opportunity with Santa Claus, and a personalized stocking and stuffed animal for each child 10 and under.

Brunch is served between 8:00 a.m. and 12:45. Tickets are $110 per adult and $50 per child ages 3 to 10. Children 2 and under are free, but must be counted in the party size. Registration is now open—book online via the Patina Group website.

Magic Band mania

A promotion for Magic Key holders has not generated the good will Disney may have hoped. On Friday, Disney quietly launched a promotion where Magic Key holders could receive a free Magic Band with the exclusive Magic Key holder design with any purchase at participating Disneyland Resort stores. The promotion was posted on the Disneyland website, and promoted via small signs at cash registers at participating locations.

Word very quickly spread – as did the fact that there seemed to be almost no limit on the promotion, beyond "one per completed purchase transaction, while supplies last."

Some Magic Key holders seemed to take this as a challenge, and made repeated small purchases one after another to claim multiples of the band, which originally sold for $45. Within just a few hours on Friday, most stores had given away all of their inventory, leaving late-comers searching for any location with remaining stock. As always, there were sporadic reports of one store or another "finding a box" of them, but it seemed the giveaway was over almost before it started.

Then the whole thing repeated on Saturday, as stores received additional shipments of the Magic Bands. And again on Sunday. We don't know how much more inventory Disney has to get rid of, but if you are visiting the parks this week, it's worth checking to see if the stores have received another shipment.

If you missed out on the chance to get a free Magic Band this weekend, or won't be visiting the parks soon but really like this style, ShopDisney is offering them at a discounted price of $29.98.

Find us on Threads

If you're a new Threads user too, be sure to follow @MousePlanet to keep up with our latest news and views.

This and That

...The Mint Julep Bar reopened this weekend, ahead of the grand opening of Tiana's Palace



This Halloween tote bag is yours for $25 with a purchase of $40 or more at participating Disneyland locations. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below.

All information was current as of this article's publication date.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland

Work continues on the transformation of Splash Mountain into Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Disneyland. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix. Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson. Reopens in 2023.

French Market – closed for transformation into Tiana's Palace. Reopens September 7.

Pirates Lair on Tom Sawyer Island – closed September 6–7.

Mark Twain Riverboat – closes September 17 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after October 16.

Space Mountain – closes September 18 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after October 16.

Splash Mountain – closed for transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024.

Fantasmic – on hiatus until Spring 2024

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar.

Sorcerer's Workshop – closed August 28 to September 6 for refurbishment.

Schmoozies! – closed to September 16 for refurbishment.

Golden Zephry – closed August 28 to September 28 for refurbishment.

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopen as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery.

Catal Restaurant

Uva Bar

Sprinkles Cupcakes Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple, expected to open summer 2023. Disneyland Hotel The Villas at Disneyland Hotel (Disney Vacation Club tower) – now under construction. Scheduled to open September 28, 2023.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. Disney is reportedly working on converting the restaurant to a lounge and bar.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2023

2023 Disney100 anniversary celebration – ongoing

anniversary celebration – ongoing Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort - September 1 to October 31, 2023.

- September 1 to October 31, 2023. Oogie Boogie Bash – September 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28; October 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29, 31. All tickets are sold out.

– September 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28; October 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29, 31. All tickets are sold out. Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort – November 10, 2023 through January 7, 2024. 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

– January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. 2024 Grad Nites – May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The California Resident Ticket is a 3-day, 1-park-per-day ticket that offers residents of California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure: The weekday ticket – starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 12 and September 28, 2023

– starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 12 and September 28, 2023 The any day ticket – starting at $299, three days (any day of the week, including weekends) between June 12 and September 28, 2023 You can use every day of the California resident ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The weekday ticket is $249 for ages 3 and up, is valid only Mondays through Thursday, and doesn't include weekends. The any day ticket costs $45 more, starts at $299 for ages 3 and up, but adds Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to your list of days. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add the paid Disney Genie+ service to your California resident ticket. Although you can upgrade all three days in advance for $20 per day (for a total of $60 for the three days), our recommendation is to pay for the service on the first day, after you enter the theme park. This will let you make sure the service provides a value for you, to decide whether you want to spend the extra money for your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on June 12 and wait until September 28 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Tickets expire on September 28, 2023, and have no holiday blackouts. That means that you can visit on the 4th of July holiday using a weekday ticket, assuming reservations are available. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases]– $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases]– $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates per year

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Additional Discounts

Everyone

Late Summer 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, August 1 through September 30, and must be booked by September 26, 2023. Hotel property General Public Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer. Save up to 20% off standard and premium rooms. Disneyland Hotel Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer. 15% off standard and premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 10% off standard and premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details. Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None currently offered

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

– Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

9/3 9/4 9/5 9/6 9/7 9/8 9/9 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 9/10 9/11 9/12 9/13 9/14 9/15 9/16 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 9/17 9/18 9/19 9/20 9/21 9/22 9/23 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 9/24 9/25 9/26 9/27 9/28 9/29 9/30 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 10/1 10/2 10/3 10/4 10/5 10/6 10/7 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 10/8 10/9 10/10 10/11 10/12 10/13 10/14 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

