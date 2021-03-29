Disneyland Resort Update for April 5–11, 2021

Disneyland Could Reopen Under Orange Tier Guidelines

When the Disneyland Resort reopens on April 30, it is permitted to do so under guidelines for the orange (moderate) tier of California's Blueprint to Recovery.

State officials announced last week that Orange County has met the requirements to move from the red (widespread) tier to the less restrictive orange tier, and the county elected to make the move effective April 1. Neighboring Los Angeles County also met the requirements to change tiers, but county officials there opted to wait until after the Easter holiday to loosen restrictions.

If you haven't paid close attention to the details of California's byzantine color-coded tier system, here's what this development could mean for park visitors. Remember that there's no "green" tier of California's Blueprint to Recovery, and no indication at what point the state will revoke these guidelines entirely.

Admission



Disneyland's gates will open only to California residents when the park reopens next month. Photo by Todd Pickering.

Let's get the bad news out of the way first—this change has no impact on the rules that restrict admission to only California residents. That policy will be in place as long as a travel advisory from the California Department of Public Health is still in effect, but as we discuss in the next item, it's possible those rules may change shortly.

What the move into the orange tier does mean is that Disneyland and Disney California Adventure can open at 25% of park capacity instead of the 15% cap mandated under the red tier. Disney can choose to open at a lower capacity, and may in fact do so for the first few weeks just to bring cast members up to speed on the new operational procedures after more than a year.

We speculated last week that Disney may have been waiting for confirmation of the tier change before releasing details of when and how visitors can purchase theme park tickets, and we're still waiting for an update. The company has already said it will manage attendance through a new advance reservation system, though walk-up ticket sales are permitted under state guidelines.

Regardless of tier, the state will still require Disney to obtain "an attestation that when visiting the park, the guest’s party size will not contain more than three households and the guest, and all members of the guest’s party will be in-state visitors," and to collect the ticket purchaser's name and phone number for possible future contact tracing.

Internal communication sent to Disney cast members last week states that the customer who makes the purchase is to be the point of contact for their entire party, and Disney will collect personal contact information only from the purchaser. Long-time readers know that this is a frequent topic of discussion whenever the Southern California Resident tickets go on sale, and out-of-area visitors try to work the system to purchase and use the discounted rates. We do not yet know if or how Disney plans to verify California residency at the time of admission, or if the state plans to audit these ticket sales in any way.

Indoor Rides

Regardless of tier, California's guidelines for theme parks state that indoor rides may be no longer than 15 minutes, which means "it's a small world" and the Haunted Mansion are probably OK, but Pirates of the Caribbean and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance may be just a bit too long to qualify.

Also regardless of tier, all queues must be located outdoors, which could prove tricky for attractions with elaborate interior queues, such as the Indiana Jones Adventure, Space Mountain and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run. You can also expect to see some unusual queue configurations in Fantasyland and Tomorrowland, as the usually indoor queue is shifted outside.

Entertainment



Theater-based attractions like Mickey's PhilharMagic can not reopen under the current state guidelines. MousePlanet file photo.

While regular movie theaters may reopen at 50% capacity in the orange tier, theater-type attractions inside theme parks may not open at all right now, which means Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln, Mickey's PhilharMagic and the Disney Junior Dance Party are a no-go.

Disney has already said that parades, nighttime spectaculars and character meet-and-greets will return at a later time, though characters will appear in socially-distanced ways for visitors to see and take photos of.

Dining



Most dining options will likely be offered at locations with outdoor seating, like the Plaza Inn. MousePlanet file photo.

Indoor theme park restaurants can operate at 25% of capacity in the orange tier, which could mean DCA's Carthay Circle Restaurant or The Blue Bayou could reopen on April 30. Outdoor dining is permitted with physical distancing between tables. Still, we expected limited locations and/or hours when the parks first reopen, so you may need to wait a bit longer for that Monte Cristo sandwich.

Indoor Shopping

All indoor capacity for theme park operations is limited to 25% in the orange tier, so expect lines outside most every shop, and for the smallest stores to be closed entirely. We also expect to see more retail outdoor vending carts and kiosks.

Downtown Disney Operations



The orange tier means no more capacity limits on stores, but we still expect small lines to get into the most popular Downtown Disney shops. MousePlanet file photo.

The guidelines discussed above apply only to theme park operations, and Disney has much more leeway with regard to operations in Downtown Disney now that the county has moved to the orange tier.

Capacity restrictions are dropped for shopping centers and retail stores in the orange tier. These locations are still required to enforce public safety guidelines, which include the use of face masks, physical distancing and cleaning protocols.

We don't expect a free-for-all, or for Disney to drop the health screening at the Downtown Disney entrances, but this could mean much shorter lines to get into Downtown Disney and into the most popular shops.

Restaurants can operate at 50% of indoor capacity, while keeping appropriate distance between tables. With more dining shifted indoors, we could see the return of Napolini and the Tortilla Jo's Taqueria, as well as the reopening of Catal.

Splitsville Luxury Lanes is permitted to reopen its bowling alley at 25% capacity, which could mean a reopening of that venue after more than a year.

Hotel Operations



Disney has not yet said when the Disneyland Hotel will reopen. MousePlanet file photo.

Disney has already announced the Grand Californian Hotel will reopen on April 29, followed by the Disney Vacation Club portion of that property on May 2.

Under orange tier guidelines, Storyteller's Cafe, Napa Ros,e and Whitewater Snacks could all reopen at 50% capacity, but with modifications. Buffet service at Storyteller's Cafe is not permitted. The Hearthstone Lounge bar could open at 25% capacity.

The hotel's pool areas can open with modifications, and the fitness center can operate at 25% capacity. The new Tenaya Stone Spa could also reopen with modifications, though Disney has not given an update on that renovation project in some time.

Disney has not yet made an announcement about reopening plans for the Disneyland Hotel or Paradise Pier Hotel, but the same guidelines would apply to them should they reopen while the county is in the orange tier.

If you're already itching to make travel plans, we recommend working with an authorized travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today so you get the most up-to-the-minute information on hotel and ticket availability as it is announced.

Federal and state officials update travel advisories

Stating that "fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread COVID-19," the Centers for Disease Control last week issued updated travel guidelines that may eventually have a trickle-down effect on Disneyland's reopening plans.

The CDC's April 2 update says that people who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 can travel within the United States without the need to get tested before or after travel (unless required by their destination), or to self-quarantine after their trip. The advisory still states that vaccinated travelers should wear a mask, maintain social distance and practice good hand hygiene.

The CDC's guidelines for unvaccinated travelers still advise a pre-travel COVID test, use of masks and social distancing while traveling, and both a post-travel COVID test and a self-quarantine period of 7-10 days.

As federal guidance changes to reflect the growing numbers of vaccinated Americans, the California Department of Public Health has made a slight update to the state's travel advisory, also stating that fully vaccinated travelers can travel safely within the United States and California. The updated advisory lifts guidance for California leisure travelers to stay within a 120-mile radius of their home, but asks unvaccinated residents to avoid non-essential travel out of the state or country to reduce the spread of COVID variants.

The CDPH stopped short of welcoming back out-of-state visitors, restating that "non-essential travelers from other states or countries, are strongly discouraged from entering California," and should follow the testing and quarantine procedures set by the CDC. It is very unlikely that California theme parks will be permitted to sell tickets to non-residents until the state lifts this restriction, but this update is one step closer to that happening.

The state last week also updated the Blueprint for a Safer Economy guidelines, allowing more activities to reopen in each of the color-coded tiers. In several cases, capacity limits are based on whether or not the participants are fully vaccinated. The new guidelines are effective on April 15, and cover gatherings, private events and meetings, and indoor seated live events and performances.

It is important to note that these guidelines do not explicit apply to the theme parks, which have a separate reopening plan. Even if Disney could argue that the rules should apply to the Hyperion Theater, it's unlikely the company would stage a full-scale musical as long as the venue is capped at 200 guests.

However, the opportunity to book intimate wedding receptions, corporate meetings or even small conventions is a boon for the Disneyland Resort Hotels, which have seen their meeting and convention venues sit empty for more than a year.

Disneyland's Blue Bayou gets a boozy update

Disneyland's iconic Blue Bayou Restaurant is about to become even more popular, as Disney announced last week the restaurant will feature a new menu of wine, beer and spirits when it reopens. The Disney Parks Blog article does not give a reopening date for the restaurant, saying only that it would be after the theme parks resume operations on April 30.



Diners gather outside Disneyland's Blue Bayou Restaurant. MousePlanet file photo.

When it reopens, the Blue Bayou will become the second public location to serve alcohol in the theme park, along with Oga's Cantina in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Disneyland had been a "dry" park since opening in 1955 until Oga's opened in 2019. Prior to that, the only place to order an adult beverage inside the theme park was at the exclusive and private Club 33. Disney California Adventure has served alcohol since opening in 2001, and the Magic Kingdom park in Orlando introduced alcohol to some menus in 2012.

Disney says the new beverage menu will "fit right in with the story and spirit of the Blue Bayou and reflect what many of our guests have requested," and notes the restaurant will also serve seasonal variations of the non-alcoholic Mint Julep.



Disneyland's Blue Bayou Restaurant will offer adult beverages when it reopens. Photo courtesy Disney.

Tucked inside Disneyland's New Orleans Square, the Blue Bayou is known for its unique location inside the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction. Guests dine under a simulated starry night, as Pirates of the Caribbean boats float though the opening bayou scene before dropping down a waterfall and into the treasure caverns below.

The restaurant opened in 1967, and has inspired versions in other Disney theme parks. A second Blue Bayou Restaurant is located inside the Pirates of the Caribbean ride in Toyko Disneyland, while visitors to Disneyland Paris can dine at Captain Jack's - Restaurant des Pirates.

Disney historian and MousePlanet contributor wrote in The Story of the Red Wagon Inn that "Blue Bayou restaurant was supposed to represent the new approach to a more upscale dining experience. The new restaurant was supposed to feature live entertainment but after a dress rehearsal and trial dinner, Walt decided against it."

Disneyland traditionally closes the Blue Bayou Restaurant whenever the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction is closed, and right now the ride's reopening is uncertain. California's theme park reopening guidelines state that indoor rides may be no longer than 15 minutes, and Pirates of the Caribbean is just a bit longer than that. We may not see the ride – or the restaurant – reopen until those restrictions are lifted.

Southern California theme park reopening time line

Most Southern California theme parks have announced their reopening dates, and one – Six Flags Magic Mountain – welcome its first guests back over the Easter weekend. But even as some parks prepare to welcome back California residents under new guidelines for theme parks, Sea World decided to keep operating for a while longer under separate guidelines for zoos, which permit ticket sales to out-of-state visitors and allow for higher park capacity.

Here are the reopening dates and details as we know them for major Southern California attractions.

Disneyland Resort – Reopens April 30. Ticket details not yet available.

Knott's Berry Farm – Reopens sometime in May, 2021

LEGOLAND California – Park Preview Days began April 1 with a limited offering of rides. Full park reopening on April 15. Reservations now available.

San Diego Zoo - Open under state guidance for zoos.

San Diego Wild Animal Park - Open under state guidance for zoos.

Sea World San Diego – The park has been open and operating under state guidance for zoos since February, with no rides open. The park may transition to theme park guidelines after spring break.

Six Flags Magic Mountain – Reopened April 1.

Universal Studios Hollywood – reopens April 16. Tickets go on sale to California residents April 8.

This and That...

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Note: Due to the ongoing closure of the Disneyland Resort, refurbishment has been postponed or rescheduled. Information presented below was current as of March 14, 2020, but will certainly change when the parks reopen. We recommend checking for updates as you plan your visit. All information is subject to change without notice. To get the most recent updates, visit Disneyland.com or use the MyDisneyExperience smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland – Theme park scheduled to reopen April 30, 2021 Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Disney California Adventure – Theme park scheduled to reopen April 30, 2021 Avengers Campus expansion – under construction. Originally scheduled to open July 18, 2020; new opening date not announced.

Downtown Disney District & Disneyland Resort Parking – Phased reopening began July 9 Downtown Disney / Simba parking lot – entrance is now off of Disneyland Drive, between West Katella Avenue and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. The former Magic Way lot is closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking. Parking is now $10 per car.

Mickey and Friends parking structure – open only during the A Touch of Disney event. Parking is $25. Many Downtown Disney restaurants and eateries closed in December, 2020 to comply with the State of California's then-current stay at home orders, and are now reopening in the wake of updated guidance. The information below was accurate at press time, but it is subject to change without notice. These Downtown Disney restaurants are open: Ballast Point Brewing Company

Black Tap Craft Burgers and Shakes

La Brea Bakery Cafe

La Brea Bakery Express

CrazyShake Window by Black Tap

Earl of Sandwich

Jamba

Naples Ristorante e Bar

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen Express

Salt & Straw

Starbucks East

Starbucks West

Tortilla Jo's

Uva Bar & Cafe

Wetzels Pretzels These Downtown Disney restaurants have not announced reopening dates: Catal Restaurant – sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon.

Napolini Pizzeria

Splitsville Luxury Lanes

Sprinkles Cupcakes

Tortilla Jo's Taqueria – sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon. Some of these Downtown Disney businesses closed in 2018 to make room for construction of a now-canceled fourth Disney hotel, and others just closed up shop for good. We're waiting to see what Disney does with the vacant buildings and spaces. Rainforest Cafe – Now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop

The VOID – permanently closed in 2020.

Asian Street Eats – closed at the start of 2021 Disney Grand Californian Hotel – Hotel unit scheduled to reopen April 29, 2021. Disney Vacation Club unit scheduled to open May 2, 2021. Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10, 2019. Will reopen as the Tenaya Stone Spa, date unknown. Disneyland Hotel – no scheduled reopening date announced New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure, and expected to be completed in Fall 2020. No updated timeline available. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – no scheduled reopening date announced

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2021-2022

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks reopening – TBD

Paradise Pier Hotel, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel reopening – TBD

Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa reopening – May 2, 2021

Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

A Touch of Disney – Begins March 18. Tickets through April 19 are sold out.

CHOC Walk in the Park – the next Walk will be a virtual event on May 22, 2021. Registration is now open.

Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for November 13-14. More information on the event website.

2022 D23 Expo – September 9-11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of January 6, 2019.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere If you do not live in the qualifying ZIP codes for the Southern California Resident Ticket described above, Disney has another offer valid for travel on the same dates – but this one is only for children ages 3-9. This ticket also comes with a 13-day fuse, so plan your visits accordingly. The Child Ticket Offer is also valid for travel January 7 through May 21, 2020. The price is $199 for ages 3-9, and each ticket includes one Magic Morning entry when purchased in advance from Get Away Today, calling (714) 781-4636, or online at Disneyland.com. Duration One Park Per Day Park Hopper 3-day $199 $254 Tickets must be purchased by May 18, 2020. You must use all entries within 13 days of the initial entry, which provides some flexibility to visit as many as three weekends in a row.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland; some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports Type Price Description Premier Annual Passport $2,199 Valid at both Disneyland Resort and Florida's Walt Disney World Resort; includes parking and digital PhotoPass downloads. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Plus Pass $1,449 Includes discounts, parking, digital PhotoPass downloads and MaxPass. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Pass $1,199 Includes discounts and parking. Digital PhotoPass downloads are included only for renewing passholders who had the benefit on their original pass; not for new purchases. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Disney Deluxe Pass $829 Includes some discounts. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Disney Flex Passport $649 Includes some discounts. 15 blockout dates per year. The rest of the year is divided into "Good to Go" days (enter park with no advance reservation) and "Reservation" days (require an advance reservation to visit parks). Does not include parking. Southern California Annual Passport $649 Includes some discounts. Many blockout dates, including Saturdays, December holidays, other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. Southern California Select Annual Passport $419 Includes some discounts. This pass has the most blockout dates, including all weekends, December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Parking Add-On $249 Add-on to Deluxe, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. MaxPass Add-On $125 Add-on to Signature, Deluxe, Flex, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Annual Pass Monthly Payment Program California residents can take advantage of the monthly payment plan when purchasing any but the Premier Annual Passport.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item. Character dining vouchers – Disneyland is no longer offering tickets or vouchers to be pre-purchased for Character Dining. You may still make reservations 60 days in advance with payment due at the restaurant.

Annual Passholders

Disneyland Resort merchandise – Disneyland has once again extended the additional 20% merchandise discount offered to Disney Signature Plus, Disney Signature, Disney Premier, and Premium annual passholders, this time through December 31, 2019. All other passholders receive a 10% merchandise discount. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Guided tours – 15% off the regular price of six guided tours – Walt in Walt's Footsteps; Cultivating the Magic; Discover the Magic; Happiest Haunts; Welcome to Disneyland; and Holiday Time at Disneyland. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Dining – 10–15% off at a variety of Disneyland Resort locations, including Disney-owned and independent restaurants. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Character meet-and-greet at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, and receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Imperial meet-and-greet at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity in the Star Tours Launch Bay in Tomorrowland. Offered daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Darth Vader is once again the character featured at this location. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

Coming soon. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2020 Ticket discounts From November 5, 2019 through December 18, 2020, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: Disney Military Promotional 3-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $184 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disney Military Promotional 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $204 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disneyland tickets may be used January 1 through December 18, 2020, excluding the spring break blockout of April 5–12, 2020. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 18, 2020. 2020 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 1 through December 19, 2020. You can book now through December 19, 2020, and travel must be completed by December 20, 2020. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (714) 520-7088 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member. Photopass Discount Eligible service members can purchase the Photopass Collection for $49 plus tax through December 21, 2019. The package includes digital downloads of all PhotoPass photos in the user's account when they redeem the voucher; a voucher for a dining print package, and a Disneyland photo disc with 350 stock photos from around the Disneyland Resort. Terms and Conditions: Here are some other details you should know about regarding the offers: Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets ONLY by Eligible Service Members (defined below) or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and other family members and friends, as provided herein. These Tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold. Eligible Service Members are active or retired members of the U.S. military, including the National Guard, Reservists, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS), and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The actual prices charged at the individual U.S. military base ticket offices for Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be less than the prices set forth above. Participating military sales outlets must require that Eligible Service Members (or their spouses) present valid military identification to purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets. Disney 3-Day or 4-Day Military Promotional Tickets for admission to the Disneyland Resort expire and may not be used after December 18, 2020. Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use. No more than six (6) Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased and (if applicable) activated by any Eligible Service Member or spouse (regardless of the place of purchase and whether purchased by that person or that person’s spouse). In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse. Each Disney Military Promotional Ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days. The Photopass Collection can be purchased only in person at Kingswell Camera Shop in Disney California Adventure, or at Main Street Photo Supply in Disneyland.



Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Annual Pass blockouts:

SL – Southern California Select Annual Pass

SC – Southern California Annual Pass

DX – Deluxe Annual Pass

SG – Signature Annual Pass

Flex Pass blockouts:

Good to Go – may enter park without prior reservation

– may enter park without prior reservation Reservation only – must make advance reservation to enter park

– must make advance reservation to enter park Blocked out – may not use pass to enter park

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests

EA – Early Admission for Annual Passholders (not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite. Canceled for 2020

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

Visit our Annual Passholders Blockout Dates page to see more dates. You can see future calendar schedules at Disneyland. As always, specifics are subject to change without notice (or occasionally, without us noticing) so when information conflicts between what is presented here and that presented by Disney, it is best to assume Disney's information is correct.

Visit the Park Hours section of our Disneyland Park guide for additional details about Magic Morning and Toontown Morning Madness, including available attractions. Entertainment schedule: Go directly to the Disneyland Resort schedule for this week at Disneyland.com here.

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

