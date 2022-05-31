Disneyland Resort Update for June 6 – 12, 2022

California Resident Discount

Shortly after we published last week's Update, Disney released a new summer discount offer for California residents, giving vacation planners a new incentive to book those summer trips to catch up on Fantasmic, The Tale of the Lion King, the Main Street Electrical Parade, Disneyland Forever fireworks, and World of Color.



California residents can visit Disneyland at a discount this summer. MousePlanet file photo.

California residents can visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks three weekdays before September 15, 2022 for as little as $249 using a new discounted ticket that went on sale last week, and is available from our travel partner Get Away Today. The least-expensive tickets represents a savings of up to $81 off the regular price of a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket. You now have the choice between a ticket good Monday through Thursday OR a slightly more expensive ticket good any day of the week. There are also options to add park hopping and/or the Disney Genie+ service to your tickets at the time of purchase.

This new offer differs considerably from previous California discounts, so be sure to pay close attention to details before you purchase.

California Resident Ticket Offer

The California Resident Ticket is a 3-day, 1-park-per-day ticket that offers residents of California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure:

The weekday ticket – starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 13 and September 15, 2022

– starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 13 and September 15, 2022 The any day ticket – starting at $299, three days (any day of the week, including weekends) between June 13 and September 15, 2022

You can use every day of the California resident ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day.

The weekday ticket is $249 for ages 3 and up, this ticket is valid only Mondays through Thursday, and weekends are not included. The any day ticket costs $50 more, starting at $299 for ages 3 and up, but adds Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to your list of days.

For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day.

You can also add the paid Disney Genie+ service to your California resident ticket. Although you can upgrade all three days in advance for $20 per day (for a total of $60 for the three days), our recommendation is to pay for the service on the first day, after you enter the theme park. This will let you make sure the service provides a value for you, to decide whether you want to spend the extra money for your remaining days.

Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on June 13 and wait until September 15 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates.

Tickets expire on September 15, 2022, and have no holiday blackouts. This does mean that you could visit on the 4th of July with the weekday ticket assuming reservations are available.

Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day.

Now for the official fine print:

California Resident Ticket

Valid for California residents within ZIP codes 90000–96199; proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission.

Tickets are not valid before June 13, 2022, expire September 15, 2022, and are limited in availability.

The Weekday Tickets (Mon-Thurs) are not valid on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 120 days in advance and are limited and subject to availability and restrictions.

Guests may update their theme park reservation dates until September 15, 2022 by canceling their existing reservations and booking new reservation dates; new reservation dates are subject to availability.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions, and is subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Tale of the Lion King opens in Fantasyland

Back in 2019, Disney debuted an all-new live production of The Lion King on the tiny Paradise Gardens Park stage in Disney California Adventure. The limited-time "Tale of the Lion King" show was a hit with fans, and we were thrilled to learn earlier this year it would get a proper home in Disneyland's Fantasyland Theater. Last week Disneyland invited several dozen media to come see the new production in person, but in a now-common twist, all performances of the show were canceled for several days due to illness among the cast. Instead, we were treated to the "Pandemic Presentation.," (our term, certainly not official Disney-speak) of the show, via a screening of a previously-taped performance shown in the small Lincoln Theater.



The Fantasyland Theater is the new home of Tale of the Lion King. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



A closer look at costumes created for Tale of the Lion King at Disneyland. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Fortunately, at least in terms of story and song, the show itself is very little changed from the version we enjoyed at Disney California Adventure three years ago. Our Todd Pickering reviewed the original production in 2019, and after seeing this latest edition said he enjoyed it just as much.

The move to a larger theater, and with all of the technical wizardry that comes with a proper stage, has only enhanced what was already a very strong production. The Fantasyland Theater has the benefits of an ample shaded seating area, a much larger stage and of course the 240-square-foot LED screen installed in 2013 for "Mickey and the Magical Map." The new setting enhances the show, but does not overwhelm it.

It's interesting to compare the wildebeest stampede, for example, which Todd called the strongest piece of choreography from the original show. The new production makes amazing use of the big screen to add more dimension to the scene, but the dancers would still command the stage without the high-tech backdrop.



Tale of the Lion King debuted in Disney California Adventure in 2019, and has migrated to Disneyland. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Part of the charm of the DCA production was being able to interact with the performers as they processed to and from the stage at each performance, and that opportunity is missing with the move to the much larger venue. However, the director kept the audience participation element in the "Hakuna Matata" musical number, which should delight younger viewers.

You can see Tale of the Lion King Thursdays through Mondays at Disneyland. The show is dark Tuesday and Wednesday. On days when the show is running, you can also stop by Troubadour Tavern and try the new snack menu inspired by The Lion King. The menu features African-inspired dishes like a baked sweet potato topped with chicken-coconut curry, or a pretty plate of cookies decorated with animal prints. The restaurant was not open the day of our visit, so we could not sample the new sweet potato or the cardamom cold brew, but we did get to try the berbere-spiced popcorn. Berbere is an Ethiopian spice blend, and added to buttered popcorn makes an addictive snack. Todd and I devoured the entire box, and definitely recommend it if you like savory popcorn.

Unfortunately there is no show-specific merchandise available for Tale of the Lion King, and only a small assortment of Simba souvenirs available at a nearby gift cart.



Troubadour Tavern is open on days when Tale of the Lion King performs at Disneyland. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The stuffed sweet potato is a nod to the baked potatoes once sold at Troubadour Tavern. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Berbere-spiced popcorn is a delicious new treat at Troubadour Tavern. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Troubadour Tavern offers a trio of decorated cookies to share. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



There is no Tale of the Lion King merchandise available for sale, but you can buy some generic Simba items. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Blue Bayou soft reopens

Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean is still closed for refurbishment, but the Blue Bayou Restaurant has reopened for walk-ups only for now. No reservations are available, and seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. The Disneyland website notes that the Pirates attraction is closed, which is a notice to diners that the restaurant's vaunted view of the ride's bayou scene is probably still blocked by a construction wall. You may remember that the restaurant remained open for weeks after the ride closed for refurbishment earlier this year, and some patrons were dismayed at the altered ambiance during construction.



The best Fantasmic viewing areas are reserved for people who purchase dinner packages at participating restaurants. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

When the Blue Bayou fully reopens, likely around July 1 when the ride ropens, the location will join Hungry Bear Restaurant and River Belle Terrace in offering a Fantasmic dining package. Cast members tell us that the Blue Bayou package will have the best reserved viewing area, basically front and center along the Rivers of America. Pricing has not yet been released, but we expect it will be a jump up from the $50 River Belle Terrace option. We had the opportunity to view the show from that vantage last week, and it's definitely our favorite place from which to take in the show. While some people are tempted to grab a spot right up front and against the railings, we recommend that you actually head to the back of the viewing area. The slope gives you enough height to be able to see above the folks in front of you, and you don't risk getting quite as wet if the wind blows the mist screens around.



You can get a front and center view of Fantasmic by booking a dinner package at the Blue Bayou starting in July. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

This and That

...Radiator Springs Racers reopened in Disney California Adventure last Friday, following an incident which kept the ride closed for more than a week. According to social media accounts, smoke was seen coming from one of the race-car style ride vehicles, which had stopped on the track with passengers on board. There were no injuries reported, and Disney said the issue was with one single vehicle.

...There are four more Grad Nite events scheduled this week, on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights. Be sure to check our Disneyland Resort Update from May 9 for a recap of what to expect from these after-hours events, as well as the daytime school trips which take place this time of year.



The former AMC Theater building in Downtown Disney has been completed demolished, as Disney prepares for a reimagining of the shopping district. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

...Tickets are still available for all three nights of the Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion event at Disney California Adventure. The events are June 23, 28, and 30. Tickets now on sale via the event website or save $5 per ticket when you buy from MousePlanet's travel partner, Get Away Today.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Pirates of the Caribbean – closed for refurbishment. Ropens July 1.

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023.

Star Wars Launch Bay Closed shopping: Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Mater's Junkyard Jamboree – closed June 13–16 for refurbishment.

Red Car Trolley

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2022

2022 Grad Nites: May 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 26, and 31; June 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, and 17

May 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, 25, 26, and 31; June 1, 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, and 17 Disneyland After Dark: Grad Nite Reunion – June 23, 28, and 30 at Disney California Adventure. Tickets now on sale via the event website or save $5 per ticket when you buy from MousePlanet's travel partner, Get Away Today.

– June 23, 28, and 30 at Disney California Adventure. Tickets now on sale via the event website or save $5 per ticket when you buy from MousePlanet's travel partner, Get Away Today. 2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

– September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Gay Days (unofficial event) – September 16–18. More information at the event website.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 25, 2021.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $164 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $119 $179 $113 $173 One Day – Tier 3 $134 $194 $127 $197 One Day – Tier 4 $149 $209 $141 $201 One Day – Tier 5 $159 $219 $150 $210 One Day – Tier 6 $164 $224 $155 $215 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $255/$240

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $319/$300

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $330/$310

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $390/$370

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $380/$360

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $440/$420

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Dream Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount Enchant Key [Not currently available to purchase] – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount Imagine Key [Not currently available to purchase] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, , and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's J SoCal Resident Ticket Offer See above. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details. azz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

6/5 6/6 6/7 6/8 6/9 6/10 6/11 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite 6/12 6/13 6/14 6/15 6/16 6/17 6/18 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None 6/19 6/20 6/21 6/22 6/23 6/24 6/25 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–8p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Disneyland After Dark Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None 6/26 6/27 6/28 6/29 6/30 7/1 7/2 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–8p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Disneyland After Dark Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–8p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Disneyland After Dark Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None 7/3 7/4 7/5 7/6 7/7 7/8 7/9 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None

